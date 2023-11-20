“STILL SLAYING WHILE ON BREAK”: Fans celebrate as BTS’ Take Two becomes the 1st and only K-pop boy group song 2023 to surpass 200M streams on Spotify

BTS' only official release as a group in 2023 has earned the recognition it deserves. On November 20, their single Take Two became the first and only song by a K-pop boy group in 2023 to surpass 200 million streams on Spotify.

Expand Tweet

Just a few days before, when the song approached 190 million streams, ARMYs rallied together on various social media platforms, collectively streaming the song to reach the 200 million milestone. It was a remarkable effort from the ARMYs, ensuring that their cherished group continued to break records even during a hiatus.

"An unpromoted song did that": BTS' Take Two reaches 200 million streams on Spotify

BTS had announced a group hiatus in 2022, coinciding with their ninth debut anniversary on June 13. Since then, the members have been pursuing individual projects and fulfilling military obligations, marking an emotional period for fans who had witnessed the group's non-stop performances for the past nine years.

Following the hiatus, J-Hope was the first member to release solo music, and subsequently, all members followed suit. Just before their 10th anniversary, they surprised fans with a group song, Take Two, a gesture of gratitude to those who stood by them through thick and thin. The lyrics, penned by leader RM, expressed their appreciation.

Expand Tweet

Although the song quickly topped charts upon release, its significance went beyond that. It served as a soothing balm for fans longing for the group during their hiatus. With three members already in the military, the absence of BTS was palpable, but Take Two comforted and reassured billions of fans worldwide of the group's enduring presence in their lives.

On November 20, 2023, Take Two achieved a milestone by reaching 200 million streams on Spotify, one of the world's largest streaming platforms. It also became the group's 64th song to achieve this feat. Notably, among all K-pop songs released in that year, this track claimed the title of the sole K-pop boy group song to achieve this feat.

Fans expressed immense joy via social media, citing BTS' ability to outshine other artists even during a break as a testament to their unparalleled influence.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The song set several records, including topping the Billboard 200 chart globally within a week of its June 9, 2023, release. Within that week, it surpassed 60 million streams, securing its position at the pinnacle of global music charts. Additionally, Take Two received a nomination for the "Song of the Year" award at the 2023 MAMA Awards.

Earlier this year, BTS' Jimin became the first Korean soloist to cross 200 million streams on Spotify. The tracks, Set Me Free Pt. 2, Like Crazy, and Like Crazy (English ver.), all gained over 200 million streams and are from Jimin’s debut solo album of 2023, FACE.