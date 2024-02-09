"Papa Park is the best": Fans react as BTS Jimin's father reportedly hung a letterbox outside Magnaté for ARMYs to drop their letters for the idol

On February 8, 2024, an X account shared that BTS member Jimin's father had reportedly hung a transparent letterbox outside his café Magnaté. The letterbox is for the ARMYs who visit the café and wish to leave behind their letters or messages for the singer-songwriter.

Additionally, the X user @MoroccoJm speculated that Jimin's father must be the one to deliver all those fan letters to the singer, who is currently serving in the South Korean military. Fans became emotional when they learned about the singer's family's kindness and thoughtfulness towards ARMYs. One fan lauded Jimin's father for being the "best."

Expand Tweet

"Hope Jimin will read all the letters": Fans laud the idol's father's kind gesture towards ARMYs

Park Hyun-soo, father of the BTS megastar Jimin, is well-known for his kindness and philanthropy across the fandom and in Busan. On January 26, 2024, Park Hyun-soo announced via his Instagram account that he had struck a deal with Hotel Archieve4H to assist fans with accommodation expenses and obtain discounts on hotel reservations when they visit Busan, South Korea.

Following this, on February 8, the ARMY learned the extension to Park Hyun-soo's kindness as he reportedly set up a letterbox for fans to drop their letters. As per SBS News, he has also donated ₩75.95 million (approximately $57,650) of ramen boxes to economically backward families in Busan for three years.

The BTS ARMY were moved as they learned about Jimin's father's new gesture towards the fandom. Earlier, on several occasions, he had handed over juice and water bottles to the ARMYs who waited in a queue outside his café. Hence, Park Hyun-soo is immensely loved by Bangtan fans from all across the world. Here's how fans reacted to the reports on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The singer's family-run café Magnaté is a fan-favorite, and ARMYs often leave behind cute gifts and letters. The brand also opened its second store, ZMILLENIAL, in Japan, and several images and videos of people waiting outside the newly launched café went viral online in December 2023. The store, owned by the BTS member's father, Park Hyun-soo, is in Takasaki, Japan.

The viral videos displayed around 300 fans who had been waiting in line for a seat in the store since the night before to celebrate the opening of the new store. Similarly, there have been numerous occasions when fans have queued outside Magnaté to meet Park Hyun-soo or to have a glimpse of the singer whenever he visited his hometown.

The singer-songwriter has been serving in the military since December 12, 2023, and is reported to be discharged in June 2025. His fans are waiting for his alleged second solo album to be released, although there has been no confirmation yet.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE