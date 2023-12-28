"2024 album secured": Fans go feral as Ayo The Producer shares BTS Jimin's practice clip on Instagram, hinting at an upcoming project

BTS vocalist and leading dancer Park Jimin continues to release new songs despite serving with his bandmates in the South Korean military. With the digital release of the new track Closer Than This on December 22, 2023, the K-pop idol has cheered his fandom. Fans were moved to tears over the latest music drop, although they wished for the global megastar to release another album soon.

On December 28, 2023, Hollywood hip-hop record composer and audio engineer Ayo The Producer posted a clip of BTS' Jimin practicing on Closer Than This on Instagram. Austin Owens, who is commonly referred to as Ayo The Producer, shared the clip on his Instagram account and wrote a caption,

"Cup is full...2024 I'm ready for you"

The BTS ARMY went berserk over the latest update and speculated Jimin is set to release his second solo album in 2024.

"He's been LOUD": Fans bracing themselves as they speculate and anticipate the release of Jimin's second album in 2024

Before enlisting in the army, Jimin was engrossed in his craft of composing the latest track, as shown in the music video released with Closer Than This. Shots from BTS' 2013 debut performances and some of their iconic moments, winning accolades from the music business, are spliced into the new videos and performances at Wembley Stadium in the 2019 world tour, among others.

For those unaware, Austin Owens is a hip-hop music producer, songwriter, and audio engineer from the United States. He goes by the stage name Ayo the Producer and is a member of the combo Ayo N Keyz, along with fellow producer Keyz.

On the day of the release of Closer Than This, Ayo The Producer, an American hip-hop record writer and audio engineer, has also been the subject of interest in the past due to his Instagram post, whereby he shared Jimin's dance clip from Closer Than This. However, he captioned the post,

"Beyond blessed to be part of this one!! Ending the year w/a special one. @bts.bighitofficial x Jimin. We are far from finished."

When a fan commented on the particular Instagram post from December 22, Austin Owens replied to the comment, saying that there's always room for more work. He wrote,

"There's always more work to be done."

This wasn't enough for the BTS ARMY to conjecture Jimin's upcoming solo album. In addition, on November 16, 2023, Park Jimin, the famous member of BTS, was spotted departing from Seoul's Incheon Airport for Budapest, which drove his fans into a state of excitement. Soon after, BTS fans started speculating online about the purpose of the trip.

According to ARMY's suspicions, the singer-songwriter may have traveled to Budapest to record a music video for his next project. The BTS ARMY noticed an Instagram story of LUMPENS, a video production company founded by art director Choi Yong-Seok, in a Budapest McDonald's on the same day the Like Crazy vocalist left, which intensified rumors about the music video.

Meanwhile, despite serving in the military, BTS members are expected to release three solo albums in 2024. According to sources from Korean media, Daishin Securities, HYBE plans to release three solo albums in 2024. Therefore, the military absence of BTS is unlikely to affect the group's performance significantly.

Fans are excited about this and are ready for more songs from the septet members in 2024. Hence, the latest Instagram post by Ayo The Producer, on December 28, 2023, further heightened fans' expectations. After the incidents above, the BTS ARMY suspects Jimin will release his second solo album in 2024.

On Thursday, December 28, 2023, the South Korean media site Daishin Securities disclosed that Jin of BTS would drop a solo record in 2024. According to the media house, the album may be released when the celebrity returns from the South Korean military, where he currently carries out his required military duty. BTS member Kim Seokjin is slated to come back in June 2024.

However, it is essential to note that HYBE Labels have not confirmed the subject yet.