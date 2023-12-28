"KSJ1 IS COMING": Fans thrilled as South Korean media outlets speculate BTS Jin's solo album release in 2024

The South Korean media outlet Daishin Securities revealed on Thursday, December 28, 2023, that BTS' Jin will release his first solo album in 2024. The idol is currently serving his mandatory military service, the outlet reported that the album may be rolled out after the singer's discharge from the South Korean military. Jin, the first member of the group to start his service did so in December 2022 and it will end on June 12, 2024.

The media outlet also went on to speculate that apart from Jin's solo album release, there may be two other solo projects from BTS members in 2024. That being said, it is worth noting that neither the band nor their agency, BigHit Entertainment and HYBE Labels have given any confirmation of the same.

Fans, who were sad about the lack of new releases from the band and its members, were delighted to hear the news of the upcoming solo projects. They took to social media to express their joy and gratitude about the band and its members preparing content in advance to keep the ARMYs occupied. Excited fans went on to X, formerly Twitter, to share the news and to rejoice the same, with one fan even saying "KSJ1 is coming."

Fans elated as BTS' Jin is rumored to release a solo album in 2024

BTS idol Jin released his first official solo track The Astronaut on October 28, 2023. The track broke several impressive music records, making it one of the major profit-bearing aspects of BigHit Entertainment and HYBE Labels.

Fans were hoping to see more solo projects from the idol, given his remarkable potential. However, he was scheduled to leave for his mandatory military service in December 2022.

As fans continued to yearn for the idol's content and music, they were delighted to realize that his discharge was not so far apart. The idol's expected discharge date is June 12, 2024, and with only six months left for the same, fans have been counting down the days.

However, along with the idol's discharge, ARMYs were thrilled to learn that he might release his first solo album in 2024, to commemorate his return. The South Korean media outlet, Daishin Securities, released an article on December 28, 2023, about the singer's solo album.

"BTS members' solo albums are expected to be released more than three times next year. Among the four members who recently joined the army, it is expected that two solo albums and one of Jin's solo album, who will be discharged in June next year, will be released." The outlet reported.

Following the article's release, fans were over the moon about the upcoming album and are celebrating the same. Several ARMYs have flooded X and other social media platforms, and they seem to be experiencing quite a roller coaster of emotions. However, it is worth noting that there have been no confirmations regarding Jin's solo album release from BigHit Entertainment or HYBE Labels.

The news is solely based on speculations made by the South Korean media outlet and fans are waiting for an official confirmation from the idol's agency to begin full-blown celebrations. That being said since two other solo albums from BTS are expected to be released as well, fans are wondering whose albums those might be as they continue celebrating the news.