“Another busy year for ARMYs”: Fans ecstatic as BTS members are projected to release 3 solo albums in 2024 despite being on military hiatus

BTS members are projected to release three solo albums in 2024 despite being in the military. Korean media reports suggest that BTS’ military hiatus will not have a huge impact on HYBE LABELS’ performance as the agency plans to release three solo albums next year.

According to Daishin Securities’ financial report, two out of all the members currently enlisted in the military are expected to release an album. Moreover, it was also reported that the eldest member, Jin, who returns in June 2024, is also expected to release a solo album.

This has created much excitement among fans and they are all geared up for another year of music by the members of the septet.

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts, and a user on the X said:

Expand Tweet

“We are never alone”: Fans excited as BTS members to reportedly release 3 solo albums in 2024

Expand Tweet

Following the Financial News’ reports of BTS members dropping solo albums next year, fans are over the moon as they can't wait for their comeback. HYBE LABELS’ projection of releasing solo BTS albums will reportedly have a lesser impact of the military hiatus on the company’s performance.

Previously, the leader of the septet, RM gave a major hint that he is working on a new album during a Weverse live session. He dropped his last album Indigo before enlistment in 2022. This has led fans to assume an album might be released by RM next year.

Many fans also assume that the Astronaut singer, Jin, will be one of the members to release a solo album next year after the completion of his national duties. It is because he is the only member of the group who has not yet released an album.

Moreover, J-Hope's highly anticipated documentary Hope on the Street is on its way. The singer has confirmed a six-song OST album will accompany the documentary project. The album is also expected to be out by 2024.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts and feelings as the members are currently serving in the military. They are all geared up for the projected new music coming their way:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lim Soo-jin, a researcher at Daishin Securities spoke about HYBE LABELS plans while the BTS members are in the military, saying:

“BTS mentioned the plans they had prepared to minimize the period of military service in their communication with fans before enlistment.”

He further added:

“Contrary to concerns, next year’s album performance will have a minimal impact on the period of military service.”

However, it is yet to be confirmed which member of the seven-member K-pop group will release solo music next year. While the fans wish for this news to be true, they are patiently waiting for an official announcement by BIGHIT MUSIC or HYBE LABELS.