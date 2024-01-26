“Like father like son”: BTS’ Jimin’s father reportedly partners with Archieve4H Hotel to support fans visiting Busan with accommodation expenses

On January 26, 2024, Jimin's father, Park Hyun-soo, shared details about how he has reportedly signed an agreement with Archieve4H Hotel and Megnate to provide support for fans visiting Busan.

This support includes accommodation expenses and significant discounts on reservations at the mentioned hotel. He made this announcement through his Instagram account, ZM_ILLENNIAL_OFFICIAL.

Upon learning about this thoughtful gesture for fans visiting Busan, the hometown and birthplace of the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer, fans cheered and took to social media to shower praise on Park Hyun-soo.

They highlighted how similar to the idol his father is also a kind-hearted person.

"This is awesome": Fans are grateful to Jimin's father for his kind gesture

On his Instagram, Jimin's father, Park Hyun-soo, shared a picture of his agreement with Hotel Archieve4H, where he stated that he signed an agreement with the hotel. In his caption, fans can learn about visiting Busan or his shop ZM-illennial. He further expressed his desire to provide accommodation to promote a healthy fandom culture.

In the agreement, Jimin's father, representing his cafe named Magnate in Busan, signed an agreement with Archieve4H hotels and stated:

"Hotel Archieve 4H and Magnate aim to provide comfortable and healthy accommodations and communities to ARMYs visiting Busan through strategic partnerships and mutual development exchanges, revitalizing the Busan region and increasing the active population. In order to contribute to a healthy fandom culture, we conclude the following agreement."

With Archieve4H and Magnate reportedly initiating their strategic partnerships, the latter will introduce and promote the hotel to domestic and international ARMYs visiting Busan. The former will cooperate and provide comfortable and safe accommodations to the fans.

Archieve4H will offer benefits to fans visiting Busan, including special discounts on room rates from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

Upon learning about this special gesture by BTS' Jimin's father for fans visiting Busan, where hundreds of thousands of fans flock every year to experience the essence of the city where the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer spent a significant part of his growing years, they are elated and express their desire to visit the hotel soon. However, some fans are circulating on the internet that the hotel rooms are already booked.

Fans react as Like Crazy singer's father reportedly partners with Archieve4H Hotel to support fans visiting Busan with accommodation expenses:

Meanwhile, the address for Hotel Archieve H4 has been provided in the agreement picture uploaded by Jimin's father:

"Hotel Archieve 4 is a high-end health care residential hotel located near the subway station, a 2-minute walk from Beomil Station. 3F All Gym (gym, PT, tanning room), 2F All Farm (All Lasante, Smart Farm, multi-room), 1F All B."

Jimin recently graduated from his five weeks of basic training and is currently deployed to the fifth infantry division where he will serve until his expected discharge in 2025.

