"Announce it when it's official": Fans react as speculations of NewJeans' comeback album in April 2024 run wild on the internet

NewJeans from ADOR (operated under HYBE) has stirred the internet once again with speculations of their comeback album in 2024. X account @AboutMusicYT shared an update on February 15, 2024, that the girl group is "speculated" to have a comeback in April of this year, as per W Korea.

Fans had speculated about the release of their record for months, but the newest update has left them desiring confirmation from official sources.

NewJeans released a remix album on December 19, 2023, NJWMX(NewJeans Winter Mix) on the occasion of the first anniversary of the release of Ditto, a B-side track from the EP OMG. The track was released ahead of the album and debuted at No. 96 on Billboard's Hot 100.

As of December 4, 2023, it had 500 million Spotify streams, making it the second song on the site to reach that milestone after the title track from the single album.

Fans are eagerly awaiting new music from NewJeans

The group's last release NJWMX, meaning "NewJeans Winter Mix," was a collection of 12 tracks. Six of them were renditions of the girl group's previous hit songs - OMG, Ditto, Hype Boy, Attention, Hurt, and Cookie, while the other 6 tracks were instrumental versions of their revisions and melodies.

On December 19, 2022, the group released Ditto as the lead single of their debut single album, OMG. The song spent 13 weeks at the top of the South Korean Circle Digital Chart, making it the longest-running No.1 single. It was the group's debut on the Billboard Hot 100, where it reached number 82, and the UK Singles Chart, where it peaked at number 95.

Ditto won Song of the Year at the 2023 MAMA Awards and NewJeans made history as the first girl group to win a Daesang in 12 years after Girls' Generation. Riding high on their success, the rookie group from HYBE became the first fourth-generation K-pop girl group to perform at the Lollapalooza in August 2023.

Hence, fans have been waiting for the group to release another album ever since. Following @AboutMusicYT tweet speculating a comeback album, several fans have taken to social media to react to the news, hoping that the speculation has some merit to it.

The less than 2-year-old girl group has had a string of successes, beginning with their debut song Hype Boy, followed by Attention and Cookie. Their innovative concepts and catchy tunes have made them a favorite, leading to their collaboration with Riot Games on the League of Legends World 2023 anthem, GODS.

