"IT'S THE ERA OF GIRLS!": Fans ecstatic as NewJeans becomes the 1st girl group since Girls' Generation to win 'Artist Of The Year' at 2023 MAMA Awards

On November 29, 2023, NewJeans became the first girl group to win the Artist Of The Year Award at MAMA 2023 since Girls' Generation which won it in 2011. The Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) ceremony was held at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. With their song Ditto, the rookie girl group from ADOR won the Samsung Galaxy Song of the Year, marking a noteworthy accomplishment. Jisoo's Flower, Jungkook's Seven, (G)I-DLE's Queencard, and IVE's I AM, were among the contenders for the esteemed accolade.

Though they were not present at the event, the rookie girl group from ADOR (operated under HYBE) celebrated their win with Ditto. In just a single year after its release, the song amassed over 400 million streams, topped the Billboard 200, and dominated other domestic charts.

"They are truly exceptional": Fans enthralled as NewJeans broke the record by being the first rookie girl group to win two Daesang

In addition to Artist of the Year (Daesang), three more accolades were added to NewJeans' impressive list of accomplishments such as Song of the Year (Daesang), Best Female Group, and Best Dance Performance Female Group. Artists that have achieved success in the current year are honored with the prestigious Daesangs. The quantity of physical and digital records the artist has issued and sold is the main consideration for the award.

The South Korean girl group NewJeans' song Ditto comes from their single album OMG (2023). On December 19, 2022, ADOR, an autonomous subsidiary of HYBE Corporation, made the music available for download and streaming. Ditto was produced by 250 and Ylva Dimberg, who co-wrote the lyrics with Oohyo, Minji from NewJeans, and the Black Skirts.

The song has a Baltimore club vibe to it, but it also features a melancholic dance and electronic production with elements of UK garage, breakbeat, and house. The lyrics, which are about remembering a platonic relationship, are characterized by music reviewers as being about wintry creation.

As a result, the song was a worldwide hit and made its way into the Billboard Hot 100 also winning the Song of the Year Daesang at MAMA 2023. Fans congratulated the rookie girl group and tweeted on X "They're truely exceptional" and "a rookie girl group won ARTIST OF THE YEAR which took 12yrs for a female group to win it."

At the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2023, award categories including Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year based on music and album data were presented during the second-day event on November 29, 2023. Awe-inspiring performances were given by ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM, NiziU, RIIZE, SEVENTEEN, TREASURE, ZEROBASEONE, and more artists.

Meanwhile, BTS won their sixth Daesang Award for Worldwide Icon of the Year and became the only group and the only Asian act to win 74 Daesang Awards in the entire history of the Mnet Asian Music Awards. While SEVENTEEN won the Album of the Year (Daesang) for their album FML at the MAMA 2023.