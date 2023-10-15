"Everything I was waiting for": Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook and NewJeans join forces for 3D and Ditto challenge

The up-and-coming K-pop girl group, NewJeans, continues to garner international attention with their talent. Their latest opportunity to shine came in the form of a dance collaboration with none other than BTS' Jungkook. This exciting partnership unfolded in the wake of Jungkook's recent release, 3D.

Expand Tweet

Together with the girl group, he embarked on a dance journey that saw them take on two challenging routines, one for Jungkook's 3D and another for NewJeans' track, Ditto. Both of these dance challenges were posted via TikTok.

Jungkook and NewJeans capture fans' hearts with their dance moves from their recent dance challenge

NewJeans has built a reputation for embracing dance challenges with various artists and idols. Renowned for their impressive dance skills, the group brings a dynamic energy to their performances, leaving audiences captivated by their every move.

In this recent instance on October 14, 2023, they teamed up with Jungkook from BTS, marking only the second time he has ventured into a dance challenge with a fellow K-pop artist.

Expand Tweet

Previously, Jungkook had taken on a dance challenge with his 97-liner cohort, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu. Now, alongside NewJeans, the BTS member has provided fans with a glimpse of their collaborative talents.

Notably, the group had already struck a chord with fans through previous collaborations, where they had the honor of working with two other BTS members, Jimin and V, on their songs OMG and Hype Boy. This time, their collaborative efforts extended to include Jungkook, the most trending and active member of BTS in recent times, particularly after his successful solo debut.

Expand Tweet

Fans and onlookers were left astounded by Jungkook's impeccable precision during the dance challenge. His seamless integration with the girl group was particularly striking.

Together, they performed Jungkook's 3D with precision and a commanding display of strength. The synchronized movements between Jungkook and NewJeans did not go unnoticed, further enhancing the appeal of this one-of-a-kind dance challenge.

The excitement among fans was evident, and their enthusiastic reactions echoed across social media platforms.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ditto was released by NewJeans in December 2022 and instantly captivated fans with the lightness and young love projected through the song. Since then, the group has been a hot topic in the K-pop market, with their recent song Super Shy serving as today's Ditto.

Speaking about Jungkook, he is currently gearing up for his solo debut album, Golden. Many fans think that this word comes from the reference that he is regarded as the "Golden Maknae" of BTS. This album is sure to set the K-pop scene on fire, as it will follow the release of his two hit singles, Seven and 3D.

This collaboration between Jungkook and the young girl group proved to be a success, delighting fans with a mesmerizing dance performance that showcased their collective talent and dedication to their craft.