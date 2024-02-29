Forbes Korea released its 2024 30 Under 30 list, and fans are buzzing with excitement as the eight-member group STRAY KIDS secures a prominent position on the prestigious list. Notably, STRAY KIDS stands out as the sole group to feature on the list.

The Korean edition of the world-famous business magazine renowned for recognizing influential figures across various fields, Forbes Korea, recently unveiled its list of the 30 most powerful Korean individuals under the age of 30. Fans of STRAY KIDS rejoiced, celebrating the group's achievement and lauding them as "leaders of the fourth generation" of K-pop.

Just a day before, the S-Class group was also the only 4th generation group with all members named in the top ten of the Billboard K-pop artists of 2024.

Addressing STRAY KIDS, Forbes Korea stated,

"Stray Kids, an eight-member multinational idol group under JYP Entertainment that debuted in 2018, is also famous as a talented idol group that produces its own songs. They became the third Korean singer to reach #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, following BTS and SuperM, and became the third Korean singer to surpass 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, earning a diamond button" (as translate by Google)

The publication further wrote:

"In June of last year, the album sold 4.61 million copies in the first week, ranking first in the history of Korean singer albums, and in November, it topped the Billboard 200 chart for the fourth consecutive time with [樂-STAR] and ranked 90th on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. By entering, they became the second male idol group to enter the Billboard Hot 100."(as translated by Google)

Expand Tweet

The Forbes 30 Under 30 list is categorized into six segments: Art, Enterprise Tech, Social Impact, Consumer Tech, Science, and Entertainment. The Maniac group secured their spot in the Entertainment category, standing alongside four other influential figures, including Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Yoo-jung, Rowoon, and Jung Dong-won.

Fans laud STRAY KIDS for featuring in the Forbes Korea 30 Under 30 list

According to the website of Forbes Korea (as translated by Google), the 30 Under 30 list is not just a recognition of success but a celebration of young leaders who defy conventional norms and bring innovative ideas to their respective fields. The individuals on this list, including STRAY KIDS, showcase the power to contribute positively to the world, expanding their talents and passions to inspire meaningful change.

The official statement from Forbes Korea emphasizes the significance of age not being a barrier to success or influence. The selected young leaders are acknowledged for their ability to drive important changes in their fields, embodying disruptors with fresh perspectives and groundbreaking ideas.

STAYs (the name given to the group's fanbase) took to social media to congratulate the idol group for their new achievement:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The group is set to perform at the legendary I-Days Milano music festival and headline the show on July 12, 2024. Stray Kids became the first fourth-generation male K-pop group to headline the iconic event.