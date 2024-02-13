On Monday, February 12, 2024, Business Proposal star Ahn Hyo-Seop performed various songs in his encore concert in Tokyo, Japan, titled Asia Tour Once more . Also known as Paul Ahn, Ahn Hyo Seop is a Canadian actor who works for Starhaus Entertainment and currently lives in South Korea.

The actor charmed audiences with captivating performances and fan interactions. Among the many songs, fans were excited when they heard the actor sing BTS member Jungkook's title track, Standing Next To You, from his latest album, GOLDEN.

A netizen on X, @Jungkook_SNS, posted a clip of the actor-singer, calling Jungkook "Korea’s favourite soloist!"

Ahn was recognized by JYP Entertainment after returning to South Korea at the age of 17. He had the chance to make his debut with the K-pop boy group GOT7, but the actor declined the offer to focus on other goals.

The 28-year-old made his acting debut in the Splash Splash Love drama on MBC. He announced a fresh start with his agency, The Present Co., on May 2, 2022.

Ahn Hyo-Seop's rendition of Jungkook's Standing Next To You at his concert had fans going crazy

On December 19, 2023, The Present Co. reposted on X informing the fans of the ASIA TOUR ‘here and now’ Once more. Since then, fans have been waiting to meet the actor-singer and to see him perform live.

In July 2023, Ahn Hyo-Seop embarked on his Asia tour to meet his fans. Since then, he has visited numerous places, including Jakarta, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Manila. In the recent Tokyo show, the actor dazzled fans with many performances, including Jungkook's Standing Next To You.

Jungkook, at his young age, has inspired many people, and his fans couldn't be more proud of him. They wrote on X to express their admiration for the BTS singer and their delight that he is so well-liked by both the industry and the general public.

ARMYs also appreciated the actor for his singing skills.

Latest updates about Ahn Hyo-Seop

A couple of months ago, on December 29, 2023, Ahn Hyo-seop attended the SBS Drama Awards 2023 with Lee Sung-kyung, his co-star from Dr. Romantic 2 and 3. The two co-stars, who already won hearts with their unrivaled chemistry in the Dr. Romantic sequels, once again proved to the crowd why they were so adorable throughout the event.

On February 8, 2024, Ahn Hyo-seop sued Han Seo-hee, a former trainee and internet personality, for slander, defamation, and other offenses. According to Money Today, a South Korean media outlet, Han Seo-hee made news when she revealed what she said was a KakaoTalk conversation with Ahn Hyo-seop.

