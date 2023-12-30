"The sparks are sparking so hard": K-drama stars Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung's interactions at the SBS Drama Awards 2023 leaves fans swooning

K-drama actors Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung, who starred together in Dr. Romantic 2 & 3, attended the SBS Drama Awards 2023 on Friday, December 29. During the event, the two co-stars, who have shown their unmatched chemistry in the Dr. Romance sequels, proved to fans once again why they made hearts flutter.

From congratulating Lee Sung-Kyung for her Excellence Award with a warm hug to lending her his coat, Ahn Hyo-seop had fans swooning over his mannerisms. Fans also couldn't stop stating that even when the on-screen couple stood together, they had chemistry. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to gush about the two with one person even stating "sparks are sparking so hard" between them.

Although the two share a strong friendship, it's their on-screen chemistry spilling over to the off-screen interactions that have fans wanting to see more of them.

Fans go gaga over Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung's overflowing chemistry at the SBS Drama Awards 2023

The annual award ceremony, SBS Drama Awards 2023, was organized by the broadcasting company in Seoul on Friday, December 29, 2023. The event was held at the SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul.

It honored several artists who rolled out impressive performances in the K-dramas released in 2023. Dr. Romantic 2 & 3 stars Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung were also on the list of nominations and even bagged awards.

The two have showcased their jaw-dropping chemistry in Dr. Romantic 2 and its third season, much to their fans' joy. They were awarded the Top Excellence Award for their remarkable performance. They were also nominated for the Best Couple Award at the SBS Drama Awards 2023 but didn't win it. However, that didn't stop their fans from swooning over the on-screen couple's offscreen chemistry.

Fans praised them for their favorite scenes in Dr. Romantic 3 despite the show not falling under the romance genre. The co-stars also continued to showcase their unwavering influence on fans through their interactions during the award ceremony.

When Lee Sung-kyun was announced as the winner of the Top Excellence Actress Award, she was immediately congratulated with a warm hug by Ahn Hyo-seop. The two seemed to be attached to the hip when the cast of Dr. Romantic 3 was awarded the trophy for Best Teamwork.

While fans couldn't get many glimpses of the two through the official broadcast, several videos by those in attendance made their way to the internet. They left fans swooning over the couple and wanting to see them again.

The city of Seoul hits very low degrees during the winters and attendees at the award show seemed to be feeling cold by the time the show ended. Fans who were watching the broadcast were concerned about Lee Sung-kyung, who was wearing a sleeveless, satin dress.

However, Ahn Hyo-seop seemed to have got it covered as he put his coat on Lee Sung-kyung's shoulders but also adjusted it so it sat well on her. He also seemed to have helped her out by holding onto her trophy, making fans sob all the more at their close friendship.

While the interactions were quite subtle, fans could feel butterflies in their stomachs by just watching them. Given the chemistry between the two K-drama co-stars, fans have been hoping for more such content to land on the internet.