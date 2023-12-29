SBS Drama Awards 2023: Complete winners list, highlight moments, and all you need to know as Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Tae-ri, & more bag wins

On Friday, December 29, the SBS Drama Awards 2023 was rolled out, revealing the remarkable achievers in the different aspects of the K-drama industry. The annual award ceremony is organized by the renowned Seoul Broadcasting System, which awards actors for their performance and outstanding achievement through the K-dramas rolled out through the past months of the year.

This year, the SBS Drama Awards 2023 was held at the SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul. The ceremony was hosted by Shin Dong-yup for the sixth consecutive year, accompanied by Kim Yoo-jung for the third time. As fans excitedly tuned into the same, they were delighted to see that several of their favorite K-drama stars bagged trophies back home from the SBS Drama Awards 2023.

SBS Drama Awards 2023: Complete winners list, highlights, and all you need to know

This year, the K-drama industry did not let down the fans with its diverse, intriguing, and unique set of series that were released. Several genres, such as romance, fantasy, thriller, etc., were rolled out, once again proving the undying influence and power of the K-drama industry.

Naturally, to honor the actors and actresses who make the K-drama industry live up to its reputation and expectations, the SBS Drama Awards 2023 opened up a long list of categories, awarding actors based on various aspects.

Here are the categories and the stars who bagged their trophies:

Daesang - Best Actor (Grand Prize): Lee Je-hoon (Taxi Driver 2),

Lee Je-hoon (Taxi Driver 2), Daesang - Best Actress (Grand Prize): Kim Tae-ri (Revenant)

Kim Tae-ri (Revenant) Top Excellence Award (Multi-Season Series) : Ahn Hyo-seop & Lee Sung-kyung (Dr. Romantic 3)

: Ahn Hyo-seop & Lee Sung-kyung (Dr. Romantic 3) Top Excellence Award (Romance or Rom-Com Miniseries): Song Kang & Kim Yoo-jung (My Demon)

Top Excellence Award (Specialized Genre or Action Miniseries): Park Sung-woong (The Killing Vote), Moon Chae-won (Payback)

Park Sung-woong (The Killing Vote), Moon Chae-won (Payback) Netizen’s Best 2023 SBS Drama : Taxi Driver 2

: Taxi Driver 2 Excellence Award (Multi-Season Series): Shin Jae-ha & Pyo Ye-jin (Taxi Driver 2)

Shin Jae-ha & Pyo Ye-jin (Taxi Driver 2) Excellence Award (Romance or Rom-Com Miniseries): Ryeoun & Shin Ye-eun (The Secret Romantic Guesthouse)

Excellence Award (Specialized Genre or Action Miniseries): Lee Joon (The Escape of the Seven), Hong Kyung (Payback), Lee Yoo-bi (The Escape of the Seven)

Lee Joon (The Escape of the Seven), Hong Kyung (Payback), Lee Yoo-bi (The Escape of the Seven) Best Couple: Kim Yoo-jung and Song Kang (My Demon)

Kim Yoo-jung and Song Kang (My Demon) Best Performance Award: Jin Sun-kyu (Revenant)

Jin Sun-kyu (Revenant) Best Teamwork Award: Dr. Romantic 3

Best Supporting Actor (Multi-Season Series): Bae Yoo-ram (Taxi Driver 2), Jang Hyuk-jin (Taxi Driver 2), Son Ji-yoon (The First Responders 2)

Best Supporting Actor (Romance or Rom-Com Miniseries): Jung Soon-won & Seo Jung Yeon (My Demon, Trolley)

(Romance or Rom-Com Miniseries): Jung Soon-won & Seo Jung Yeon (My Demon, Trolley) Best Supporting Actor (Specialized Genre or Action Miniseries): Kim Won Hae (Revenant)

Kim Won Hae (Revenant) Scene Stealer Award: Go Sang-ho & Byun Joong-hee (Taxi Driver 2, Dr. Romantic 3)

Best Child Actor : Choi Hyun-jin (The Killing Vote), Han Ji-an (Dr. Romantic 3), Park So-yi (Revenant), Ahn Chae-heum (Taxi Driver 2)

: Choi Hyun-jin (The Killing Vote), Han Ji-an (Dr. Romantic 3), Park So-yi (Revenant), Ahn Chae-heum (Taxi Driver 2) Best New Actor: Kang You-seok (Payback), Kwon Ah-reum (The Killing Vote), Kim Do-hoon (The Escape of the Seven), Yang Hye-ji (Revenant), Lee Shin-young (Dr. Romantic 3), Lee Hong-nae (Dr. Romantic 3), Jung Soo-bin (Trolley)

SBS Drama Awards 2023: Highlight moments

In addition to the announcement and presentation of the honorable trophies at the SBS Drama Awards 2023, several other events took place that not only elated the audience but also left them in tears. A tradition for K-film and K-drama awards shows is to have at least one to two performances from K-pop artists to add more flavor to the ceremony, and this year's performers were TXT and Hwasa.

While Hwasa was initially supposed to perform her recent and viral songs, I Love My Body and Chilli, she changed it to her ballad track, LMM, in honor of South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, who passed away recently. As she performed the song in tribute to the late actor, the audience seemed to be collectively missing the actor's presence.

On the other hand, TXT rolled out a cheerful performance at the SBS Drama Awards 2023 featuring little kids, instantly lightening up the audience. Right from the entrance, the members awed the audience by gifting them flowers. Huening Kai gave a bouquet to Lee Sung-kyung, and Yeonjun gave one to Pyo Ye-jin before they went on stage with their fellow members to kickstart their performance.

TXT performed their recent track, Happily Even After, but gave a more cheerful twist to it as they danced the choreography with the company of a few kids, which the audience seemed to not get enough of. Moreover, there were other swoon-worthy moments, such as Ahn Hyo-seop giving his coat to his co-star Lee Sung-kyung on a cold night, Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jong walking hand-in-hand to present the Best Couple Award for SBS Drama Awards 2023, etc.

Fans react to SBS Drama Awards moments

K-drama fans took to social media to react to the various awards and moments from the 2023 SBS Drama Awards. From the performances to the actors having fun, fans seemed to enjoy it all.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the ceremony comes to an end, fans continue to cherish the memorable moments and praise-worthy wins at the SBS Drama Awards 2023.