What happened to Lee Sun-kyun? Tributes pour in as Parasite fame dies aged 48

On Wednesday morning, December 27, it was reported that the famous Parasite star, Lee Sun-kyun, was found unconscious in his car near Waryong Park in Jongno-gu, Seoul. Subsequently, it was concluded that the actor had passed away and the police suspected that he had most likely taken his own life.

The police investigations began when they received a call from the actor's wife at around 10: 12 AM after spotting a supposed su*cide note that resembles a will.

The police immediately responded to the call. However, they found Lee Sun-kyun unconscious in his car around 10:30 AM and soon declared him dead. Soon enough, the actor's agency, HODU&U Entertainment, confirmed his death and also added that his upcoming funeral service will strictly only involve his close friends and family members.

Famous Parasite actor, Lee Sun-kyun, reportedly found dead at 48, agency and police confirm

Since October 2023, the famous Parasite star, Lee Sun-kyun has been involved in police investigations for alleged charges of drug usage. However, the actor consistently denied the allegations and also stated on December 23, 2023, that

"I hope the police will judiciously determine who between me and the blackmailers holds credibility in their statements." (Source: allkpop)

While the actor was summoned for an overnight investigation for the same, he requested a polygraph test through his lawyer to the Incheon Police Agency's drug crime investigation unit on December 26. However, the course of events soon saw a shift the next morning after the police received a call from Lee Sun-kyun's wife around 10:12 AM KST on December 27.

According to the police, the wife stated,

"My husband had left the house after writing a note that resembled a will."

When the police immediately got down to action, they found his car parked in Waryong Park in Jongno-gu around 10:30 AM KST, about thirty minutes away from his house, where the actor was found unconscious. Soon enough, the police confirmed that he had passed away through what they suspected to be su*cide. Subsequently, the actor's agency also informed netizens that the actor had passed away.

Here's what the agency's statement read:

"This is HODU&U Entertainment. We are sorry to bring you sad news. Actor Lee Sun-kyun passed away on December 27. There is no way to contain our sorrow and despair. We respectfully ask that you refrain from spreading false facts based on speculation or speculation and malicious reports based on them so that the deceased's final journey will be in peace."

It continued,

"The funeral will be held quietly with the bereaved family and colleagues in attendance. We express our deepest condolences on the deceased's final journey."

Lee Sun-kyun has been a renowned actor in the industry with several of his works being commended and highly talked about. While he was praised for his acting in the Oscar-winning movie, Parasite, his other works such as Coffee Prince and My Mister, are considered to be gems of the K-drama industry.

With his sudden passing away causing great heartbreak to several netizens, fans continue to cherish his impressive career and remarkable filmography.