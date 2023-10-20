Who is Lee Sun-kyun? Net worth and all you need know as Parasite and My Mister actor reported to be under investigation for drug charges

South Korean veteran actor Lee Sun-kyun has been trending on social media following his alleged drug use controversy, where several Korean media outlets reported that he has been involved in the illegal consumption of marijuana.

Earlier this week, several South Korean news outlets reported that the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency was investigating an unnamed actor over alleged drug use. The initial reports gave rise to speculation that it was Lee Sun-kyun after reports said that the police had begun investigations of eight people, including a famous actor with the initial “L”.

On October 20, the Parasite actor's agency, HODU&U Entertainment, confirmed he was involved in a drug investigation. The agency, however, did not confirm or deny the allegations of drug use.

2023 has witnessed several well-known actors being accused of drug use, which violates South Korean law prohibiting drug use and considers it illegal for any non-medicinal purpose. Recently, Chicago Typewriter actor Yoo Ah-in has been making the rounds in court after being accused of illegal drug consumption.

Lee Sun-kyun, the actor from My Mister and Parasite, gained prominence in 2007 with White Tower

Lee Sun-kyun began his career as a music theater actor but broke into the mainstream Korean film industry after featuring in hit classics like Coffee Prince, My Mister, White Tower, Pasta, and others. He is also known for playing one of the lead roles in Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho's black satire film, Parasite.

Besides Parasite, he is recognized for many successful screen debuts, including Helpless, All About My Wife, and more. He is particularly famous for his Korean films, such as Paju, Oki's Movie, A Hard Day, and his recent film Sleep, which was recently showcased at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

According to Wikifeed, Lee Sun-kyun's net worth as of 2023 stands at $17.77 million, a significant increase from the preceding years, when it was $14 million. This marks a staggering jump from 2018 figures, when his total net worth was $3 million.

Lee Sun-kyun married his girlfriend of seven years, actress Jeon Hye-jin, in 2009, and they have two children. He has also received numerous accolades, including the Best Actor award in the film category at the 2015 Baeksang Arts Awards for A Hard Day and Best Actor for Paju at the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria International Film Festival in 2010.

Despite all his achievements, Lee Sun-kyun has become entangled in a drug case. South Korean media outlet Gyeonggi Shinmun reported that the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency's Narcotics Crime Investigation Unit is actively conducting an investigation into eight people involved in illegal drug consumption, violating the law. As reported by the aforementioned news outlet and translated by Soompi, an official from the police agency confirmed the same and said:

"It is true that L provided a significant amount of money to the drug supplier while engaged in marijuana use. We estimate the amount to be around 300 million won (approximately $221,900)."

Meanwhile, Lee Sun-kyun's agency responded to the statement released by the police department and issued their official statement, not denying the illegal use of marijuana, as translated by Soompi:

"Our company is currently in the process of verifying the specific facts related to the allegations raised against Lee Sun Gyun. We are committed to cooperating fully with any investigations conducted by relevant authorities with utmost sincerity and honesty in the future."

The agency further stated that the actor was being blackmailed by an individual referred to as "A," who has a connection to the ongoing controversy. They commented, as translated by Soompi:

"Additionally, Lee Sun Gyun has filed a complaint with the law enforcement agency against individual A, who is connected to the incident, for continuous blackmail and threats. Future updates on this matter will be communicated through our legal representative. We ask for your understanding."

They also stated that they will take strict action against people spreading malicious comments, as translated by Soompi:

"Furthermore, we intend to take strong measures against any malicious or false postings that may spread false information."

As the investigation against the veteran actor Lee Sun-kyun continues, fans are finding it hard to comprehend what is happening to K-actors, who are continuously being accused of using drugs, including marijuana, which is legal in their country.

Lee Sun-kyun recently appeared in the drama Payback: Money and Power.