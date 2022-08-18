5 best Korean films to watch on Netflix right now

In the last decade, South Korean culture has taken the world by storm in the form of movies, songs, and TV shows. Since the release of the Oscar-winning thriller Parasite in 2019, there has been a surge in the number of Korean films receiving widespread acclaim. It's not surprising, either, given that the high quality of K-content has become a sort of touchstone for production houses all over the world.

Rosemary Wangari @RosemarWangari WORK OF ART South Korean filmsWORK OF ART South Korean films😭😍😍😍 WORK OF ART

Netflix's extensive library includes many genre-diverse Korean films. If you haven't explored this side of the platform yet, you're missing out on some seriously good cinema. Here are our top five picks from Netflix’s Korean film catalog:

Space Sweepers, The Call and 3 other uniquely different Korean films available on Netflix

1) Okja

Bong Joon-ho, who also wrote and directed Parasite, directed the 2017 action-adventure film Okja. The film is a collaboration between South Korea and the United States. Its plot revolves around a young girl who raises Okja, a genetically modified "super pig." She is willing to go to any length to prevent a powerful US corporation from kidnapping and exploiting her super pig friend.

The film cleverly criticizes western activist culture, consumerism and extreme capitalism by juxtaposing the innocence and resilience of the young girl with the twisted profit-hungry MNC. The film is incredibly unique, realistic, and liberally sprinkled with touching moments.

2) Space Sweepers

Space Sweepers is a 2021 South Korean space film that is widely regarded as the country's first space blockbuster. Its plot is set in 2092 and revolves around the crew of The Victory, a space garbage collector ship. When the crew encounters a powerful and destructive humanoid robot, they embark on a perilous journey.

Andrea 📦📦📦📦 @AndreaDemonakos

Sometimes a family is two dads and a mom and a robot taking care of the solar system and their baby girl Space Sweepers!!! Is so good!!!!Sometimes a family is two dads and a mom and a robot taking care of the solar system and their baby girl Space Sweepers!!! Is so good!!!! Sometimes a family is two dads and a mom and a robot taking care of the solar system and their baby girl 😭 https://t.co/NeD2n83CnC

This space film is genre-bending with elements of comedy, drama and thrill. All of the characters are fleshed out and the diverse cast delivers stellar performances. This Korean film is a fresh addition to the sci-fi world of Star Wars and Star Trek.

3) #Alive

#Alive is a 2020 zombie movie based on Matt Naylor's Alone. While there are numerous Korean zombie films, #Alive has emerged as one of the country's best zombie films. The film has been praised by critics and audiences alike, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 88%.

It tells the story of a gaming live-streamer attempting to survive a zombie apocalypse in Seoul. The over-the-top cinematography in #Alive is unique and memorable. Furthermore, its cleverly written plot is packed with thrills, twists, and turns that will keep viewers hooked from beginning to end.

4) The Call

The Call is a 2020 Korean thriller based on the 2011 British thriller, The Caller. The plot revolves around two women who are connected by phone in the same house but are separated by twenty years. The plot takes a sinister turn, altering the fates of both of these women.

The call incorporates time travel in an effective way that adds to the film's novelty. Every suspenseful, terrifying twist in The Call is guaranteed to send chills down your spine.

5) Tune in for Love

Once you've seen a South Korean romance TV show or movie, there's no turning back. The 2019 Korean romance-drama film Tune in for Love is no exception.

The story follows a young couple from the 1990s who fall in love while exchanging stories on a radio station. Over time, their paths cross, but time and adversities continue to challenge their relationship. The romance film was well received by the audience upon its release, topping the South Korean box office charts in its first week.

ْ @ggonebot blue and yellow in tune in for love (2019) blue and yellow in tune in for love (2019) https://t.co/Ul45jSwBy7

The plot is straightforward, and the small cast delivers excellent performances. Every frame of the film is shot with skill. This mellow, feel-good love story is available on Netflix.

Your Netflix queue now includes 5 riveting Korean films.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal