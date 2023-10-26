"Not true at all": BigHit Music releases statement denying all allegations of BTS’ involvement in drug controversy

On Thursday, October 26, BTS' agency, BigHit Music released a statement through the Korean media outlet, Sports Chosun, denying all allegations directed at the K-pop group's involvement in the drug controversy. Following the news of the K-pop idol, G-Dragon, and the Parasite actor, Lee Sun-kyun, being charged with drug abuse, several other K-pop idols and famous figures in the industry have been reeled into the controversy.

Following a police investigation regarding the adult entertainment business conducted among the Hallyu stars at a private bar in the Gangnam district of Seoul, several other K-pop idols were reeled into the controversy, including the BTS members. However, to end the continuation of these harmful speculations, BigHit Music released a statement.

BTS has nothing to do with the rumor and is not true at all.

BigHit Music, BTS' agency releases statement strongly denying the K-pop group's involvement in the drug controversy, warns speculators of legal action

In late October, the police booked the Parasite actor, Lee Sun-kyun, on accusations of drug abuse and the investigation with the actor gave way to charges being filed against the K-pop star, G-Dragon. Both these Hallyu stars' drug case investigation was notified to the masses on October 25, 2023.

The background of the investigation presents that there has been a private located in Gangnam, Seoul, where several Hallyu stars engaged in drugs including marijuana, and this developed into an adult entertainment business that allegedly went by the name, G Establishment.

As the news garnered attention, several other K-pop idols, like LESSERAFIM's Chaewon, (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, and more and known figures in the industry were reeled into the controversy as netizens speculated about their possible involvement in the same.

Among the several K-pop idols who were brought into the rumors, BTS was also present. The media report released by Sports Chosun stated that another media outlet, The Freedom and Life, speculated that the members of the group were also spotted at the same drug establishment that Lee Sun-kyun and G-Dragon frequently visited. Sports Chosun's article stated:

“BTS members are also regulars at the G establishment in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam, where Lee Sun-kyun and G-Dragon frequented.”

The report made by Sports Chosun also exposed that the G Establishment was a membership club involving several Hallyu stars. G-Dragon and Lee Sun-kyun were investigated by the police for being involved in the establishment following the report made by the business manager to the police. Following this information, Sports Chosun claimed, that BTS members were also speculated to be frequent visitors of the establishment.

However, BigHit Music immediately responded to these rumors and damaging speculations with a statement that came with a warning of possible legal actions against those involved in the speculation's initiation and spread.

"The group has nothing to do with the rumor and it is completely untrue. We plan to take strong action against the indiscriminate spread of the rumor."

Regardless, with the rumors surrounding the K-pop group coming to rest, fans are much more settled about the same.