SBS Drama Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

On December 31, the SBS Drama Awards 2022 were held at SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, to celebrate some of the most successful K-dramas of the year.

Presented by the Seoul Broadcasting System, the award ceremony was hosted by popular celebrities Kim Se-jeong, Ahn Hyo-seop, and Shin Dong-yup. The award ceremony also had celebrities like Kim Min-kyu, Kim Nam-gil, and Lee Joon-gi in attendance.

Nonton Drakor @Nonton_Kdrama #TheFieryPriest #ThroughTheDarkness

Congratulations Kim Nam Gil for second Daesang SBS Drama Awards. Kim NamGil have a chance for third Daesang SBS Drama Awards next year for his role in The Fiery Priest season 2. #KimNamGil Congratulations Kim Nam Gil for second Daesang SBS Drama Awards. Kim NamGil have a chance for third Daesang SBS Drama Awards next year for his role in The Fiery Priest season 2. #KimNamGil #TheFieryPriest #ThroughTheDarknesshttps://t.co/V0surIojwU

Kim Nam-gil snagged his second Daesang (Grand Prize) for his performance in the crime thriller, Through the Darkness. He was awarded his first Daesang at the SBS Drama Awards 2019, where he won for his role in the dark comedy, The Fiery Priest.

Meanwhile, the Best Couple Award went to popular Business Proposal couples Kim Se-jeong and Ahn Hyo-seop, as well as Seol In-ah and Kim Min-kyu.

Kim Se-jeong, Namgoong Min and more: The names that won big at the SBS Drama Awards 2022

SBS Drama Awards 2022 honored many versatile actors and actresses for their exceptional performances. While each category had several nominations, only a few among them took home the award.

· Daesang (Grand Prize): Kim Nam-gil from Through the Darkness

· Director’s Award: Namgoong Min from One Dollar Lawyer

· Top Excellence Award (Fantasy Miniseries): Lee Joon-gi from Again My Life

· Top Excellence Award (Genre Miniseries): Kim Rae-won from The First Responders, Heo Joon-ho from Why Her, and Seo Hyun-jin from Why Her

· Top Excellence Award (Comedy or Romance Miniseries): Ahn Hyo-seop from Business Proposal and Kim Se-jeong from Business Proposal

· Excellence Award (Genre or Fantasy Miniseries): Jin Sun-kyu from Through the Darkness and Gong Seung-yeon from The First Responders

· Excellence Award (Comedy or Romance Miniseries): Kim Min-kyu from Business Proposal and Kim Ji-eun from One Dollar Lawyer

· Best Couple: Kim Se-jeong and Ahn Hyo-seop, as well as Seol In-ah & Kim Min-kyu, all from Business Proposal

· Best Performance Award: Lee Chung-ah from One Dollar Lawyer

· Best Teamwork Award: Cheer Up

· Best Supporting Actor (Genre or Fantasy miniseries): Kang Ki-doong from The First Responders and Kim Jae-kyung from Again My Life

· Best Supporting Actor (Comedy or Romance Miniseries): Park Jin-woo from One Dollar Lawyer and Gong Min-jung from One Dollar Lawyer

· Scene Stealer Award: Kim Ja-young from One Dollar Lawyer, Nam Mi-jung from Woori the Virgin and Im Chul-soo from Today’s Webtoon

· Best Child Actor: Lee Eugene from Why her and Kim Min-seo from The First Responders

· Best New Actor: Bae In-hyuk from Why Her and Cheer Up, Kim Hyun-jin from Cheer Up, Ryeo Woon from Through the Darkness, Jang Gyuri from Cheer Up, Lee Eun-saem from Cheer Up, and Gong Sung-ha from Through the Darkness

More about the SBS Drama Awards 2022

Sel. @hhyoguk



#SBSDramaAwards2022 sejeong almost fell and hyo seop grabbed her and put the dress on her IM DEEAAAD sejeong almost fell and hyo seop grabbed her and put the dress on her IM DEEAAAD #SBSDramaAwards2022 https://t.co/LKXeCcNcnm

The star-studded SBS Drama Awards 2022 was lit up with the presence of many celebrities who were nominated in different categories.

Famous Business Proposal cast members Kim Se-jeong and Ahn Hyo-seop showed off their off-screen chemistry when the actor prevented Kim Se-jeong from falling and also fixed her gown. Needless to say, their interaction sent fans into a frenzy.

The evening also saw spectacular performances by celebrities like Jang Ki-ha, Lee Jin-hyuk, Matry, Han Soo-ah, Kim Hyun-jin, and many others.

The SBS Drama Awards 2022 can be streamed on the SBS Drama YouTube channel.

Poll : 0 votes