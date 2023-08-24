Best K-drama kissing scenes people can't stop thinking about

Korean dramas have gained a reputation for delivering heart-fluttering romance and with it, of course, comes the best K-drama kissing scenes.

The gradual buildup manages to captivate viewers, making them eagerly anticipate the unveiling of each new episode—waiting for that next captivating frame, that next electrifying touch. Often, it's around the 10th episode mark when any form of physical intimacy becomes a reality, further heightening the anticipation for some of the best K-drama kissing scenes.

K-dramas have a knack for sustaining the potent chemistry between the lead characters without resorting to physical contact. However, when these moments of closeness do occur, they become the ultimate highlight, overshadowing everything else in the drama, making way for some of the best K-drama kissing scenes that people are unable to stop talking about for a long time after they witness it.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective, ranked in no particular order, and contains spoilers.

Best K-drama kissing scenes from some popular Korean dramas

1) Business Proposal

Business Proposal was every K-drama fan's dream rom-com drama. Containing all the tropes of enemies to lovers, a rich CEO, and office romance, Business Proposal has all the elements to melt an avid K-drama fan. The show offers double the fun to delve into, with the two leads, Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Min-kyu battling for viewers' attention.

In this particularly famous scene, Kim Min-kyu removes his glasses and grabs his co-star Seol In-ah for a passionate kiss that seems straight out of a Wattpad novel and has now become internet canon, ranking it high in the list of the best K-drama kissing scenes.

2) King The Land

King The Land, released in 2023, proved to be so popular among K-drama fans that after their sizzling chemistry online, Lee Jun-ho and YoonA became the most buzzworthy drama actors.

King The Land showcased the lead pair’s growth from being misunderstood to turning lovers, and this scene was one of the best K-drama kissing scenes as Gu-won asks Cheon Sa-rang for her consent before kissing her under the water sprinkler.

The drama shows multiple scenes of the duo sharing kisses throughout, which further intensifies their chemistry, to the point of them having real-life dating rumors.

3) What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim is one of those classic romances one can never get tired of, and it therefore has to be in the category of best K-drama kissing scenes.

The Park-Park couple, Park Min-young and Park Seo-joon, have set the standards really high for other CEO romances with their comic streak and blossoming on-screen romance.

This drama has one of the best K-drama kissing scenes as each kiss shared by the duo is scripted to appeal to fans of the romance genre and further adds a sizzling turn to their chemistry.

4) Alchemy of souls

The viral kiss between Lee Jae-wook and Go Yoon-jung was one of the reasons Alchemy of Souls 2 piqued the public's curiosity.

The kiss was from episode 7 of the show, which was released on December 31, 2022. The scene quickly went viral on all local and international social media channels and received tens of thousands of views in a matter of hours. Fans were ecstatic after the scene and proclaimed it as one of the best K-drama kissing scenes.

5) Nevertheless

Han So-hee and Song Kang’s romance in Nevertheless literally gave fans butterflies (pun intended). Park Jae-eon and Yu Na-bi, as college students, gave viewers everything reminiscent of a college romance.

Be it Park Jae-eon’s red flag status or Yu Na-bi’s ability to not choose between two handsome men in the drama, the drama put everyone in a chokehold over just ten episodes and weekly broadcasts.

This particular scene, where Park Jae-eon is heard saying “Do you want to see butterflies’’ became the new “Ramyeon meokgo gallae?’’ (Do you want to have Ramen with me?) The entire drama consists of some of the best K-drama kissing scenes in the genre.

6) Her Private Life

Her Private Life is a 2019 Korean office romance drama starring Park Min-young and Kim Jae-wook. While the entire drama features many lovely kissing sequences, Ryan (Jae-wook) and Deok-mi's (Min-young) first kiss in Episode 9 sent fans into a tizzy.

The depth of the two characters' true love for one another is heightened by Deok-mi's mental agony about wanting to date Ryan and him finally succumbing to her. This steamy backroom kiss is one of the best K-drama kissing scenes due to their passion for one another.

7) Melting Me Softly

Melting Me Softly, a 2019 drama starring Won Jin-ah and Ji Chang-wook, had one kissing sequence from Episode 10 that is definitely considered among the best K-drama kissing scenes.

Dong-chan (Chang-wook) and Mi-ran (Jin-ah) kissed each other passionately all the way from the door to inside the shower, giving viewers another scene to obsess over and add to the list of best K-drama kissing scenes.

8) Suspicious Partner

In Suspicious Partner, Ji Chang-wook plays No Ji-wook, a wealthy lawyer who is assisting a vulnerable woman named Eun Bong-hee (Nam Ji-hyun).

Bong Hee is attempting to clear her name in a case in which she was wrongly implicated. The two end up falling in love and exchanging passionate kisses with this scene being the best K-drama kissing scene.

From stolen glances leading to heated moments, these scenes have left an indelible mark on the audience as some of the best K-drama kissing scenes. Each of these scenes has led to further intensifying the sizzling chemistry on-screen between the leads.