MBC TV's upcoming drama Wonderful World starring Cha Eun-Woo, Kim Nam-Joo & more, confirms broadcast in 2024

The upcoming drama Wonderful World starring Cha Eun-Woo will be released in March 2024 and is scheduled to conclude filming and production shortly, according to an announcement made by MBC Network on December 19, 2023. As per MBC, the upcoming K-drama Wonderful World will see ASTRO's idol-turned-actor partner up with South Korean actress Kim Nam-Joo.

Fans are anticipating an immersive experience due to the remarkable cast of this drama and its director, Lee Seung-Young, who is well-known for helming critically acclaimed dramas like Tracer 1, 2, and Voice 2. In addition, Kim Ji-Eun, a writer who has previously worked on dramas such as Cheongdamdong Scandal and Lies of Lies, authored the script for the upcoming drama.

The MBC drama will run on Friday and Saturday in March 2024, and it will also be accessible on Disney+, according to the production team.

More about the plot and cast of the upcoming MBC drama Wonderful World starring Cha Eun-Woo

Cha Eun-Woo is unquestionably a fan fave in the K-pop and K-drama world. Fans' excitement for this mystery series is understandable, especially because it marks the first collaboration between these two well-known figures. The seasoned actress Kim Nam-Joo will also make her small-screen return after a 13-year break, having previously starred in the JTBC drama Misty.

The human mystery drama Wonderful World centers on a mother's vengeance when she discovers the truth about her son's death.

The storyline of the show, Wonderful World centers on Eun Soo-Hyun (Kim Nam-Joo), an accomplished psychology professor who is motivated by retribution following the untimely death of her son. As previously mentioned by MBC, it is an intense thriller.

However, when the offender avoids being punished by the law, she becomes determined to track him down and bring her kid justice, so she takes affairs into her own hands to remedy the situation.

Meanwhile, ASTRO's Cha Eun-Woo plays the character of Kwon Sun-Yool, whose life drastically changes after dropping out of medical school. When Eun Soo-Hyun's (played by Kim Nam-Joo) path crosses his, she has no idea that underneath his supposedly nice and kind exterior lies a dark and sinister truth.

On top of that, in the upcoming drama Wonderful World actor Kim Kang-Woo portrays Kang Soo-Ho, a prominent news presenter and the spouse of Eun Soo-Hyun.

Additionally, Han Yoo-Ri, a sister figure who owns a select shop and resembles Eun Soo-Hyun, is portrayed by South Korean actress Im Se-Mi, who previously starred in the Disney+ spaceship series The Worst of Evil. Her fans are waiting with bated breaths to see her unveil her acting range in the upcoming MBC drama.

There's more to the intense excitement than just the outstanding main actors. It's also due to director Lee Seung-Young and writer Kim Ji-Eun teaming up for the upcoming MBC drama.

"Can't get enough of actor eunwoo": Fans excited to see Cha Eun-Woo star in the upcoming MBC drama Wonderful World

Because of their significant age difference, fans' were curious about Cha Eun-Woo and Kim Nam-Joo's partnership in the upcoming drama Wonderful World. Since he is 26 years and Kim Nam-Joo walked into 52 this year (2023). As a result, Korean internet users have been curious about how they will depict their cooperation as drama partners.

On the other hand, this is not the first rodeo of the ASTRO idol as Cha Eun-Woo had previously been matched with a considerably older actress. 13 years his senior, Im Soo-Hyang, and he formerly partnered for the popular 2018 drama Gangnam Beauty.

Having said that, the two actors' flawless talents have fans excited about their future chemistry in the forthcoming MBC drama that is set to air in 2024. Fans expressed their excitement on the same on Twitter and can't get enough of actor Cha Eun-Woo.

Wonderful World is anticipated to produce an engrossing artistic achievement that will rule primetime television during the summer of 2024 courtesy of the reunion of the showrunners and well-known performers. The camaraderie and synergy between Kim Nam-Joo and Cha Eun-Woo, who are collaborating for the first time, are highlighted.

Conversely, MBC's Wonderful World is currently in production and will make its MBC TV premiere every Friday and Saturday in March 2024. The drama will be rolled out on Disney Plus which will also broadcast it with English subtitles.