"Dream Job": Fans react as Lim Soo-hyang reveals behind-the-scenes story about her kiss scene on My I’D is Gangnam Beauty with Cha Eun-woo

In a recent appearance on Problem Child In House, Lim Soo-hyang revealed the story of her kissing scenes with Cha Eun-woo from the 2018 drama My I'D is Gangnam Beauty, Insight Korea reported on October 18, 2023. She was promoting her theatrical play, Our Little Sister, alongside fellow co-actors, including Han Hye-jin and Park Ha-sun.

In the romantic comedy and college drama, My I'D is Gangnam Beauty, Cha Eun-woo and Lim Soo-hyang portrayed the role of college students entangled in the unhealthy beauty standards of Korean society. In the series, the latter's character undergoes plastic surgery to feel beautiful, while the former embodies natural beauty.

As reported by the South Korean media outlet Insight Korea, Lim Soo-hyang shared that it took them six hours to film a kissing scene, which soon went viral on social media.

Expand Tweet

Fans can't get enough of Cha Eun-woo and Lim Soo-hyang's behind-the-scenes kissing story

As the Kokdu: Season of Deity actress shared the story of the behind-the-scenes kissing shoot with Problem Child in House. She said that since it was the first kissing scene in My I'D is Gangnam Beauty, they invested six hours over the course of two days to finally conclude it, despite facing many challenges to get the perfect shot. She also mentioned that both Cha Eun-woo and Lim Soo-hyang's lips were swollen in the process.

"It was the first kissing scene in the drama, and we filmed it from various angles to make it look pretty. The kissing scene was filmed for over six hours, spanning two days. When you look at the screen, you can see the lips getting more and more swollen," she said.

Expand Tweet

Soon, Lim Soo-hyang's behind-the-scenes story went viral on social media, and fans couldn't get enough of it. While many said it must be interesting to kiss Cha Eun-woo so many times, others expressed their desire to take on Lim Soo-hyang's role. Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans also expressed their disappointment about the perceived lack of chemistry between the actors. They mentioned that their kissing scene felt like nothing more than a peck, suggesting that the duo could have done better in portraying a passionate kiss.

In the 2018 psychological and romance drama My I'D is Gangnam Beauty, Lim Soo-hyang played the role of an insecure female lead named Kang Mi-rae, who underwent plastic surgery due to the continued insults from a society that deemed her ugly. As she entered college, she met new people and Cha Eun-woo, who portrayed the role of Do Kyung-suk, characterized by natural beauty and a willingness to lend a helping hand.

However, as the two encountered each other, they faced several difficulties, including societal barriers. My I'D is Gangnam Beauty was written by screenwriter Choi Soo-young and directed by Choi Sung-bum.

Lim Soo-hyang recently starred in the fantasy drama Kokdu: Season of Deity, and Cha Eun-woo is currently appearing in the ongoing drama A Good Day To Be A Dog.