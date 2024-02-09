South Korean actor Ahn Hyo-seop files a lawsuit against Han Seo-hee for allegedly leaking KakaoTalk chats

On February 8, 2024, Ahn Hyo-seop filed a lawsuit against Han Seo-hee for defamation, slander, and other offenses. South Korean media outlet Money Today reported that former trainee and online celebrity Han Seo-hee caused a stir after publicly revealing what she claimed to be a KakaoTalk discussion with well-known actor Ahn Hyo-seop.

The Business Proposal famed actor's legal team claims that Han Seo-hee's public posting of the alleged KakaoTalk chat online has damaged Ahn Hyo-seop's reputation. Further complicating matters, the communications imply a love and sexual relationship between the actor and Han Seo-hee.

Ahn Hyo-seop's lawyers sue Han Seo-hee for damaging the actor's reputation

A recent online emergence of an unsubstantiated Kakaotalk chat between Han So-hee and K-drama actor Ahn Hyo-seop caused a furor among netizens.

As per the alleged leaked chats on January 29, 2024, the two appeared to have had a close relationship based on the texts they exchanged. As soon as the ex-trainee uploaded a photo of her hotel stay on social media that same day, it only exacerbated the situation and fed rumors.

The alleged leaked chats display Han Seo-hee asking the Business Proposal actor to spend the night at a posh hotel in Gangnam with her. Given Han Seo-hee's criminal record, netizens had urged the actor's agency to take steps to shield him from the controversy when the news first broke on January 29.

Han Seo-hee and Ahn Hyo-seop's alleged KakaoTalk chats. (Images via X/@harunocloud)

In the alleged chat, Seo-hee texted the actor after "20 years" and then asked him to meet her at a hotel. Seo-hee then allegedly wrote that he should reply to her faster and shouldn't be worried about Dispatch getting hold of their chats. As per the alleged chats, she then asks Ahn Hyo-seop to join her in a hotel suite.

Han Seo-hee and Ahn Hyo-seop's alleged KakaoTalk chats. (Images via X/@harunocloud)

Han Seo-hee and Ahn Hyo-seop's alleged KakaoTalk chats. (Images via X/@harunocloud)

However, Seo-hee has refuted all claims made against her in the complaint. Later, she posted a story on her Instagram alleging that the KakaoTalk chat screenshots she shared were "fake." Though Han Seo-hee claimed to have "fabricated" the messages, she added fuel to the fire by posting a picture of herself checking into a hotel the same day, which led to more rumors.

Han Seo-hee reportedly has a track record of using her contacts in the entertainment sector to ensnare famous people in scandals. Money Today reported that Han Seo-hee "conspired" with media outlet Dispatch to blackmail several artists from YG Entertainment and other artists.

Han Seo-hee said that the chats were fake. (Image via X/@urh0eness)

On February 8, Money Today published an exclusive report stating that a complaint had been filed with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency the day before. Lawyer Kim So-yeon of Lawfirm Will filed a lawsuit against the former YG Entertainment trainee Han Seo-hee.

The lawsuit reportedly lists offenses based on Violations of the Special Act on the Punishment of S*xual Violence Crimes (profanity, umbrage using communication media) and the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. (defamation).

A lawsuit excerpt obtained by Money Today claims that the defendant (Han Seo-hee) and Ahn Hyo-seop were having a conversation that implied soliciting s*xual relations. Furthermore, Allkpop reported that Han Seo-hee posted screenshots of the Kakaotalk conversation in the Kakao Open Chatroom called "Lonely Chat."

Expand Tweet

In October 2016, Han So-hee, a former trainee of YG Entertainment who was engaged in a drug scandal, was sentenced to three years in jail and four years of rehabilitation for using marijuana.

Money Today reported that Han Seo-hee was caught offending her probationary clauses by consuming drugs and was imprisoned for 18 months in 2021. She was released from prison in November 2023 and immediately caught in another controversy.

With his roles in the K-drama Business Proposal, Dr Romantic seasons 2 & 3, and the Netflix original series A Time Called You, South Korean actor Ahn Hyo-seop quickly rose to stardom. He began training under JYP Entertainment and spent three years with GOT7 before giving up and entering the acting lane due to his large stature and crude dance abilities.

Following a series of agency transitions and professional turning points, he and his manager established The Present Co. in 2022.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE