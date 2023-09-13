5 must-watch K-dramas starring Ahn Hyo-seop: Dr. Romantic, A Time Called You, and more

The K-drama actor who's garnered much attention and love despite his small filmography is Ahn Hyo-seop. He debuted in 2015 with his appearance in the MBC drama Splash Splash LOVE.

Hyo-seop was born on April 17, 1995, and spent a considerable amount of time in Toronto, Canada, when his family migrated there when he was around seven years old. When he returned to South Korea, his interests fell into both music and acting.

Despite being recruited by JYP Entertainment and almost debuting in GOT7, Ahn Hyo-seop felt that his interest bent more toward acting. Following his official debut as the main lead in the K-drama My Father is Strange, the actor bagged the Rookie Award in 2017.

As he continued to showcase his versatile acting that shone through various genres, his works never failed to impress the audience and the industry while adding trophies to his bag.

5 swoon-worthy K-dramas of Ahn Hyo-seop that you should add to your watchlist

1) A Time Called You

The most recent K-drama from Ahn Hyo-seop is the Netflix series titled A Time Called You, starring Jeon Yeo-been and Kang Hoon alongside the actor. The show, which was released on September 8, 2023, revolves around the lives of two star-crossed lovers who travel across time and fate to get back together.

The show starts off by showcasing the life of a woman who recently lost her long-term boyfriend. As she mourns and grieves through what seems to be a never-ending journey, a sudden turn of events takes her back to 1998, where she meets an 18-year-old boy whose face and characteristics carry an uncanny similarity to her late boyfriend.

2) Dr. Romantic

While the first season of the series showcased the love story between the characters played by Yoo Yeon-suk and Seo Hyun-jin, the next two seasons carried the unexpected love that blossomed between the roles played by Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung.

After being transferred to a countryside hospital that quietly holds South Korea's most gifted doctors, the two main leads, who were former university mates, have a coincidental reunion. They fight and bicker through their time in the small hospital, learning a lot about their profession but also ending up falling for each other.

3) ABYSS

With a small leap in the genre, Ahn Hyo-seop has also showcased his charms in the sci-fi-based series ABYSS, released in 2019. Starring him and Park Bo-young, the show revolves around two best friends, one an extremely beautiful prosecutor and the other an unattractive and rich inheritor of a famous cosmetics chain, who meet in a sudden accident that causes their deaths.

However, their souls are revived into different bodies using a supernatural element named ABYSS. As they try to figure their way through the events around them, the ABYSS, and their lives in new bodies, the two best friends also find new feelings for each other during the time they spend together.

4) Business Proposal

Another one of Ahn Hyo-seop's K-dramas that garnered him a lot of attention for his unmatched charisma and hilarious personality is Business Proposal. Released in 2022, it put forth the plot of a classic office romance series: a blossoming love between the CEO and his employee.

However, it comes with a twist where the CEO turns into the same person she went on a blind date with in place of her best friend. As the already complex plot continues to get tangled up with several twists in the series, it naturally becomes quite entertaining to watch. Additionally, given that it's an adaptation of a webtoon with the same title, it reels in the book's fanbase for itself.

5) Lovers of the Red Sky

The last on the list of Ahn Hyo-seop K-dramas is from yet another new genre, historical fiction. Released in 2021, the show is an adaptation of a famous Korean novel by Jung Eun-gwol under the same title. Playing with fantastical elements such as ghosts, demons, and gods, Lovers of the Red Sky revolves around the lives of a talented painter and an astrologer whose paths cross.

While one was born blind but later got their eyesight back, the other unfortunately lost his eyesight through a childhood accident. As the two's ironically coincidental lives bring them closer, they are also unwillingly pulled into topics of politics and royal schemes that complicate their lives.

As Ahn Hyo-seop continues to showcase his impressive, versatile, and swoon-worthy acting skills, fans can hardly wait to see the K-dramas he'll put forth in the future.