Where was A Time Called You shot? Filming locations of Netflix's K-drama explored

The upcoming South Korean streaming TV series A Time Called You will be released on Netflix on September 8, 2023. The show is inspired by a Taiwanese TV series, Someday or One Day, which ran from November 23, 2019 to February 22, 2020. This K-drama will explore themes of loss, heartbreak, and time travel.

A Time Called You was entirely filmed in the country of South Korea. Directed by Kim Jin-won, it stars Ahn Hyo-seop as Gu Yeon-jun/Nam Si-heon, Jeon Yeo-been as Han Jun-hee/Kwon Min-ju, and Kang Hoon as Jung In-gyu.

A Time Called You on Netflix: The entirety of the show was filmed in South Korea

A Time Called You was filmed across several locations across the pleasant East Asian country of South Korea. The country is in the southern part of the Korean peninsula and shares its borders with North Korea. In its west lies the Yellow Sea, and on its east lies the Sea of Japan.

South Korea’s population is 51.96 million, and most reside in Seoul Capital Area. This makes this area the fourth most populous metropolitan area in the world. Some of the biggest cities apart from Seoul are Incheon, Busan, and Daegu.

The country’s history is rich and very old as humans settled here during the Lower Paleolithic period. According to records, the first-ever monarchy was established in the 7th century BCE. Japan ruled Korea for a long time, but it was divided into North and South Korea when their rule ended.

South Korea is an extremely powerful nation and has the thirteenth-largest nominal GDP. Some of the most popular tourist destinations in this country are Jeju Island, Gyeongju, Dadohaehaesang National Park, Pyeongchang County, Seoraksan National Park, Boseong Green Tea Field, Seongsan Sunrise Peak, Jeungdo Salt Farm, Naganeupseong Folk Village, Uleung Island Seaside Road, Halla Mountain, etc.

In a recent press conference, the show's lead actor, Ahn Hyo-seop, expressed excitement about filming the show.

He said,

"We all loved the script and enjoyed filming it. I’m sure you will find it just as captivating."

The second lead, Kang Hoon added,

"From spring to winter, we worked very hard and had a great time filming this series. Your love for ‘A Time Called You,’ Jung In-gyu, and me as an actor would mean the world to me."

Some other popular shows filmed in South Korea are Past Lives, Doom at Your Service, Crash Landing on You, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, etc.

A Time Called You synopsis

The synopsis of the K-Drama, according to Netflix Media Center, reads,

"Jun-hee lives restlessly trying to recover from grief of her long-time lover, Yeon-jun, who died in a sudden accident a year ago. She lives an empty life, feeling like Yeon-jun is still alive somewhere, when one day receives a mysterious photo and a package from an anonymous person."

It further states,

"A photo of a girl who looks exactly like herself, a boy who looks exactly like Yeon-jun, and an unknown boy standing in front of the "27 Record Shop" and A package containing an old cassette player. As she inserts the cassette tape into the player, Jun-hee magically travels in time from 2023 to 1998."

A Time Called You is written by Choi Hyo-bi and is produced by Npio Entertainment and Lian Contents Studio Flow.

A Time Called You will premiere on September 8, 2023, KST on Netflix.