"FACE CARD AND SIDE PROFILE OF THE CENTURY": Fans gush over Stray Kids’ Bang Chan’s ravishing looks in new pictures for Swarovski X Nylon Japan

On February 27, 2024, the luxury brand Swarovski shared Stray Kids' Bang Chan's latest pictures on their official website. The group leader adorned himself with several accessories from the brand, leaving fans mesmerized by his visuals and impeccable fashion sense.

Bang Chan will grace the cover of NYLON Japan's upcoming April issue, bringing Swarovski's JOYFUL EXTRAVAGANCE to life within its pages. As the singer's pictures went viral on social media, fans couldn't stop swooning over them. They took to social media to express themselves, with one user tweeting and crowning him as the face card of the century.

Expand Tweet

"BANG CHAN IS A WORK OF ART": Stray Kids' member's latest pictorial for Swarovski X Nylon Japan left them speechless

Expand Tweet

On the Swarovski website, several images of Bang Chan adorning himself with jewelry from the brand can be seen. In the first picture, the idol is shirtless, wearing only a tweed jacket and white pants. He has adorned himself with several pieces of jewelry, including three different designs of the Hyperbola necklace and Millenia clip earrings, created by the singer to represent STAY's love. The website has captioned the style as:

"The Hyperbola necklace, with its "sparkling dance" technique that blends exceptional materials and ingenious techniques, features floating crystals in a domed heart-shaped cage that forever beats with joy and passionate love. Coordinated with an infinity motif pendant, this special visual was created by Bang Chang to represent STAY's love"

In the second picture, the idol has opted for a bold look with a sleeveless black ensemble. He adorned himself with colorful Millenia necklaces stacked like sashes, representing the bond between him and the group's fandom. The idol wore three different designs of Millenia necklaces and opted for an octagon-cut bracelet-cum-watch. He also complemented his look with a Millenia bracelet available in two colors: blue and green. The website has described this look of the idol as:

"Color-mixing crystals that sparkle rhythmically like music. Swarovski's iconic Millenia necklaces are stacked like sashes, representing the bond between the members and STAY. Like the music they play, the rhythmic, color-mixing crystal sparkles in different expressions, which are reflected in Bang Chang's beautiful skin."

As the idol perfectly embodies and resonates with Swarovski's message, he sparkles in the latest look for Nylon Japan. The pictures also went viral on social media, where fans couldn't stop complimenting the idol's visuals and showering him with many compliments. They continued to trend the singer's new endeavor worldwide on social media with the following three tags: BANGCHANXNYLONJAPAN, BANGCHANXSWAROVSKI, and NylonStarBangChan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the brand has also uploaded a video of the singer for Nylon Japan on their website, where the idol is flaunting the expensive jewelry. Several polaroids for the magazine have also been circulating on social media, which fans find adorable. The brand has welcomed the idol with the following words on their website:

"Bang Chan, leader of the globally popular K-pop group Stray Kids, celebrates the magical, sparkling and love-filled season with Swarovski and NYLON JAPAN. Bang Chang presents the Swarovski theme "Joyful Extravagance" with a multifaceted charm that combines delicacy and boldness. He presents a new Swarovski brand appeal to the world."

The special edition of Nylon Japan featuring Stray Kids' members will be officially released on March 5, 2024.