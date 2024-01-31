"2024 is the year of Bang Chan": Fans rejoice as Stray Kids member is set to grace the covers of Nylon Japan magazine April issue

On January 31, 2024, it was confirmed that Stray Kids' Bang Chan will grace the covers of Nylon Japan magazine for the April special edition issue. Nylon Japan has its own domestic local editors and runs original Japanese material, serving as the Japan-specific edition of the widely acclaimed New York magazine NYLON. Transmedia serves as the publisher for the outlet.

As the leader of Stray Kids, Bang Chan is poised to feature on the cover of Nylon Japan. Fans express their pride on social media, with one user tweeting excitedly that it's finally the idol's time to shine in 2024.

Fans are proud as Stray Kids' Bang Chan is set to feature on Nylon Japan magazine

Although Stray Kids' Bang Chan is scheduled to be featured on the cover of Nylon Japan magazine in the upcoming months, no cover has been released yet. It has also been mentioned that the upcoming issue will be a special cover edition, showcasing the leader of the group's worldwide impact and influence.

Reports indicate that a collectible card will be available with the upcoming special edition, and fans can purchase and pre-order his Nylon Japan 2024 April Special edition from various e-commerce sites including Yes 24, Music Plaza, Aladdin, Seven Net, Tower Records, Kyobobook and others.

As soon as fans got to know that the leader of Stray Kids will be featured in the magazine soon, fans expressed their excitement on social media.

Many tweeted that they can't wait to see the stunning pictorials of the idol for the outlet and expressed pride in him for being featured in a magazine after a long time. Some fans even stated that it is finally his time to shine and they will be purchasing the magazine as soon as possible.

As Bang Chan continues to solidify his status as one of the most influential K-pop stars and the leader of the fourth generation, fans are expressing pride and showering him with compliments on social media. Fans rejoice as Stray Kids member is set to grace the covers of Nylon Japan magazine's April 2024 issue.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids are scheduled to headline the BST Hyde Park London show on July 14, 2024, and they will also perform at the new I-Days 2024, which will be held between May 29, 2024 to July 9, 2024.

The idol will embark on an exciting journey with the other members of the group in 2024, as Stray Kids conduct their third world tour, fourth fan meeting, new album release, and other content.