"He's the nation's prince": Fans go berserk as Stray Kids' Hyunjin stuns with his Versace store appearance

On February 23, 2024, Stray Kids' Hyunjin made an unexpected appearance at the Versace store in Milan as he geared up for his first-ever fashion show at Versace's Fall-Winter fashion event after being announced as the global ambassador for the brand.

Stray Kids' Hyunjin is the first global brand ambassador for the Italian luxury brand from South Korea, representing the K-pop industry through his impeccable fashion sense and visuals. He was appointed as the global ambassador for the brand on July 20, 2023.

As the idol made an unexpected appearance at the new store, fans were waiting for him outside the shop and clicking his pictures. The pictures from the event went viral on social media, and fans stated that Hyunjin is the nation's prince. One user tweeted:

Expand Tweet

"Prince-like fairytale vibes": Fans swoon over Stray Kids' Hyunjin's look in different Versace outfits on social media

Expand Tweet

On February 23, 2024, Stray Kids' Hyunjin shared an Instagram post featuring a picture of a bouquet of flowers, a personal blanket, and a robe from the Italian luxury brand. He had been invited to the Versace Fall-Winter fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week.

As the idol arrived at the Versace store in Milan, the crowd present at the scene started screaming his name, and hundreds of phones were raised to catch a glimpse of the idol. Guarded by his security team, he waved back at fans and quickly entered the store. He was wearing an all-black ensemble, opting for a minimalistic look with a black leather jacket, black jeans, and black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, several videos from the event were shared by fans online, quickly garnering millions of views. Hyunjin also showcased glimpses of his two different outfits from the balcony of the store. He appeared on the balcony in a blue silk button-up outfit, waving back at fans.

In other videos, he was seen wearing a deep blue outfit as he exited the store. As videos of the singer from the Versace store went viral on social media, fans were over the moon. They commented that the idol looked like a prince, and his impeccable fashion sense left them speechless. The Stray Kids' member soon became the talk of the town, and fans also wondered if he had done any filming at the Versace store as well.

They began trending several hashtags to showcase their support for the idol as he made his debut at Milan Fashion Week, expressing their excitement to see him at the show.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Stray Kids have released their agenda through the STEP OUT 2024 video and are gearing up for their third world tour, fourth fan meeting, the release of a new album, a special album, and more.