SM Entertainment is facing a wave of criticism as fans express their discontent over the treatment of aespa's Ningning during the Versace Beijing SLT Event.

The incident, which took place on February 29, 2024, has led MYs, aespa's dedicated fan base, to initiate the trending hashtag "SM TREAT NINGNING BETTER."

Ningning, serving as Versace's global ambassador, graced the event in a baby pink Versace dress, complemented by a white Versace handbag and matching pink heels. Her overall look received widespread praise for its elegance and style, but unfortunately, the event was marred by instances of apparent mistreatment towards the idol by SM Entertainment staff.

Attendees at the Versace store reported witnessing inappropriate behavior from SM Entertainment staff, particularly towards the idol. Allegedly, staff members prohibited onlookers from taking photos with their phones, permitting only those with cameras, assumed to be media outlets, to capture the moment.

Notably, this restriction seemed to apply exclusively to her and not to other celebrities present at the event. Fans have raised concerns about the staff's refusal to allow VIP clients to take photos with the idol.

Fans accuse SM Entertainment of their behavior towards aespa's Ningning

The accusations suggest a lack of professionalism and seriousness in handling the aespa member's role as Versace's ambassador.

According to witnesses, the aespa's vocalist was reprimanded by SM staff, who insisted she return to Korea immediately, leading to her early departure from the event. The alleged scolding occurred in the corner of the store, with fans asserting that Versace staff members were unaware and shocked by SM's decision and were unable to intervene.

As a consequence of these actions, Versace chose not to feature the Next Level singer on their official Weibo account, sparking further disappointment among fans. The situation has garnered attention beyond China, with international fans expressing their dissatisfaction on platform X.

Fans revealed that Ningning was compelled to take the earliest flight back to South Korea, cutting short her scheduled stay in Beijing until March 2. However, upon her arrival in Seoul on March 1, fans noticed a lack of arrival photos.

They also noted the artist's visibly downcast demeanor during her return, raising concerns about the toll the incident may have taken on her. This is not the first time SM Entertainment has faced criticism for neglecting Ningning as Versace's ambassador.

Fans pointed out a previous instance during Milan Fashion Week where photos of Ningning at the Versace show were belatedly shared, further fueling frustration among MYs.

SM Entertainment's announcement about Aespa's comeback album release slated for April 2024 has heightened the anticipation among their fan base. Additionally, the group's collaboration with four-time Grammy winner Jacob Collier on the album, DJESSE VOL. 4, released on February 29, 2024, has added to the excitement surrounding their upcoming projects.