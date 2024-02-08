"WHERE IS WINTER" trends on X as fans point out the aespa member's absence from the group's latest documentary film poster

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, fans began to express concern over aespa's Winter's absence from the group's official documentary film poster released by SM Entertainment. The company stated that the group's debut documentary film, aespa: MY First Page is naturally supposed to represent all four members of aespa.

The documentary is expected to showcase the unveiled aspects of the members' journey since their debut in November 2020. However, the poster only showcased three of the members standing on stage with their backs turned toward the point of view.

Fans were enraged about SM Entertainment's failure to include Winter in an important milestone release from the group. Therefore, fans began to heavily criticize the agency for their lack of proper management.

Netizens also reached out to Lotte Cinema, the collaborator of aespa's upcoming documentary film, inquiring about the mistake. However, their response was also reportedly unsatisfactory and failed to unveil the reason behind the idol's absence from the poster,

Therefore, fans have been trending #WhereIsWinter on X to receive a proper response and correction of the poster from SM Entertainment.

Fans angered after SM Entertainment allegedly leaves out aespa's Winter out of the group's official documentary film poster

Recently, SM Entertainment announced that their latest K-pop girl group, aespa, will be rolling out their first-ever documentary film, aespa: MY First Page. The documentary is expected to be exclusively premiered through Lotte Cinemas this February and fans are excited about the release.

As per the descriptions offered by SM Entertainment and its collaborator for the documentary film, Lotte Cinemas, the film will put forth aespa's journey from their debut in November 2020 to the present day. This will uncover several behind-the-scenes aspects of the same.

Given that this stands as an important event for the four-member K-pop girl group, fans were naturally angered when they realized that Winter was left out of the official documentary film signature poster.

The official poster had the members performing at one of their recently rolled-out concerts, and fans immediately noticed that there were only three members included in the poster. While some fans hesitated to talk about the issue, pondering whether it was an accident, many stated that the picture was from the first day of their tour, Synk: Hype Live, where all four members performed.

They also cemented their argument by stating that it would be harder to find a three-member picture than a four-member one since it's easy to accommodate a small-numbered K-pop group.

Following this, fans began to call out SM Entertainment for their alleged mistreatment of Winter and their carelessness in designing and approving the documentary film poster, which is expected to represent the group's career and journey to date.

Fans also reached out to Lotte Cinemas through emails, inquiring about Winter's absence. To this, the company responded with the following statement:

"Unfortunately, it is difficult to inform you immediately of replacement plans for the back image. However, we appreciate you taking the time to share your valuable suggestions with us. We'll be a Lotte Cinema that does our best to make the on-site giveaway event more enjoyable. Thank you."

Given that there wasn't a satisfactory response or a reason behind Winter's absence in the poster, fans have begun to trend the issue on X and other social media platforms.

The K-pop group's fans aim to spread awareness about the alleged mistreatment of aespa's Winter and to garner the attention of SM Entertainment regarding the matter. They also demand immediate satisfactory action from the agency.

