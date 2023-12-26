"Protect Winter at all cost": Fans demand protection as aespa member gets allegedly mobbed by an unidentified man at SBS Gayo Daejeon

2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon saw a night of star-studded performances; however, a man seemingly approaching aespa member Winter during the event is garnering attention. The widely popular music festival 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon was held at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, Seoul, on Monday, December 25, 2023.

While the members of the SM Entertainment girl group walked down the red carpet, Winter faced a potentially dangerous situation where a man allegedly approached her. Waving a graceful hello to the press and fans, Winter, alongside Giselle, Karina, and Ningning, made her eye-catching entry.

An unidentified man with a camera suddenly rushed towards the girls, however, the SBS staff members were quick to stop him. This incident has concerned many fans online. A fan took to X and tweeted, “Protect Winter at all costs.”

“God it’s so scary!”: Fans concerned as aespa's Winter gets allegedly approached by an unidentified man at the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon

The SAVAGE singers attended the year-end SBS Network music festival, displaying their one-of-a-kind fashion sense and garnering compliments from fans and netizens. Each member of the girl group showcased their unique style, proving themselves one of the most stylish K-pop girl groups in the industry.

aespa made their musical comeback with their 4th mini album Drama and gave an astonishing performance of the titular tune Drama at the year-end music festival. Along with their hit title track, they covered the highly popular song Mirotic by 2nd generation boy group TVXQ, who debuted under SM Entertainment.

Ahead of their performance, the red carpet incident caught everyone's attention as a man tried to go near the MY WORLD singers. This could have led to a dangerous situation, but security was quick to intervene, saving Winter.

Looking at the clips shared on social media, fans highlighted that the man still stood and photographed Winter. Fans were concerned about her safety and requested that SM Entertainment, the girl group's label, take measures to ensure the safety of the members with the utmost protection.

Previously, the aespa member received death threats, which raised concern among fans. In August, an online post anonymously spread death threats against the 22-year-old South Korean singer. Although the post was quickly deleted, fans were extremely worried about her safety.

The management agency reassured fans through an official statement, saying they were doing their best to protect their artists. SM Entertainment had filed a complaint against the author of the online post to carry out an investigation against the person.

The 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon incident has created anxiety among the fans regarding the safety of Winter as well as other aespa members. They have demanded the agency investigate this situation more deeply.