"He is such a snow prince": Fans go gaga as Stray Kids' Felix makes a surprise appearance during NIZIU's performance at 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon

Stray Kids' Felix made an unexpected entrance during NiziU's HEARTRIS performance on the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon stage on December 25, 2023. Felix emerged as a part of their act, resulting in an unforgettable partnership. Supporters were ecstatic to see this surprise connection, and they cheered loudly throughout the special dance break that included Rima and Felix.

Expand Tweet

One of the most notable music extravaganzas from the SBS network is the annual SBS Gayo Daejeon music festival. This year's Christmas was made brighter for fans by the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon's amazing performance schedule. Everyone is thrilled as 2023 concludes, courtesy of award shows and end-of-year music festivals.

This year's main theme, SWITCH ON, boasted incredible performances by widely recognized K-pop performers, delivering an unforgettable night full of mind-blowing sets and music. The show was carried out by three hosts: Yeonjun from TXT, An YuJin from IVE, and Key from SHINee.

"He's literally a real life prince": Fans were awestruck by Felix's surreal visuals at the SBS Gayo Daejeon 2023

During NiziU's dazzling performance at the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon stage on December 25, 2023, Felix of Stray Kids appeared out of nowhere and took fans aback. NiziU is a nine-member Japanese girl group from JYP Entertainment and comprises Mako, Rio, Maya, Riku, Ayaka, Mayuka, Rima, Miihi, and Nina.

Felix appeared on the stage with a short cape and a white royal costume, while the nine members of NIZIU performed a breathtaking show as they looked ethereal in their white ensemble. The adorable appearance of the Stray Kids idol, with blond hair and a white, regal suit, left fans and onlookers in awe.

In addition, Felix added a twist to the entrance by erupting into a break dance with the nine-member group, giving the camera a flying kiss, and then leaving with a beautiful exit that left fans and spectators speechless.

Fans flocked to Twitter to express their astonishment and joy simultaneously regarding the Christmas special stage at the SBS Gayo Daejeon. They hailed him as a real-life prince due to his white attire and makeup. Furthermore, they were stunned to realize how well the surprise appearance was kept under wraps by JYP Entertainment.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Apart from NiziU, other artists and groups enthralled fans with great performances. With an enthralling rendition of BTS member Jungkook's smash song, 3D, TXT's Yeonjun lit the place on fire. ITZY's Yuna wowed the crowds with her performance of BLACKPINK singer Jennie's You & Me on the "I Am Solo" stage, which honored the solo albums of well-known K-pop artists.

aespa gave a riveting performance at the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon, performing their first-ever rendition of TVXQ's Mirotic. As TVXQ neared their 20th anniversary, this performance was meaningful for both the K-pop group and its fandom. The popular girl group contributed a unique and memorable performance with their take on Mirotic.

On one stage, the groups BOYNEXTDOOR, RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, and &TEAM performed Super Junior's Miracle. Fans were enthused by the new act as this joint stage featured four of the newest and most popular groups in the K-pop industry.

The 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon also witnessed performances from various other iconic K-pop groups such as ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, NewJeans, Xikers, BOYNEXTDOOR, (G)I-DLE, Le Sserafim, NCT 127, NCT Dream, RIIZE, SHINee, Tomorrow X Together (TXT), and more.