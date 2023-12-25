Fans appreciate aespa’s look for the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon award show: “the main event”

South Korean girl band aespa is known for their unique sense of style, which they showcased yet again at the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejon Award show held at INSPIRE Arena, Incheon, Korea.

The annual music festival, SBS Gayo Daejeon Award Show 2023, featured an amazing lineup with multiple K-pop celebrities gracing the award show with their striking presence.

Sporting different outfits in contrasting shades, fans were in for a surprise when the South Korean girl group appeared on the award function's red carpet. Praising them for their appearance and efforts, fans took to social media platforms like "X" to pour their love for aespa:

Apart from popularizing the concept of metaverse and hyper pop in the K-pop arena, aespa members Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning are known for their individual sense of style.

Be it Karina’s casual yet stylish looks or Giselle’s aesthetics, the quartet continues to redefine their reputation as one of the most stylish South Korean girl bands.

The South Korean girl group has always created a stir with their red carpet looks, such as the one they recently sported at the "W event." While all the band members look harmoniously styled together, they also ensured that their individuality shines through.

Usually seen in darker makeup and beauty looks, aespa’s Karina sported a bright red gown, which she paired with face-framing bangs and open hair. She kept a section of her hair ahead, adding to her overall look.

Karina kept her makeup dewy and minimal with winged eyeliner and cherry cola color for the lips. She also sported dainty earrings and red heels to complement the look.

Giselle was seen twinning with Karina in terms of color as she also sported a red ensemble.

Often seen in statement tones and colors, Giselle sported a satin, full-length red gown with balloon sleeves. She kept her makeup and accessorizing very minimal and sported dewy base makeup with a lip shade that looked like a mix of pink and red.

Much like the characteristic of her name, Winter dolled up in a white one-piece with an attractive black headpiece and a black belt. Opting for the classic black and white styling combination, Winter spored minimal makeup with visible blush, a sheer pink lip gloss, and winged eyeliner, defining her doe-like eyes. She completed the look by keeping her honey-brown hair ahead of her shoulders.

As for Ningning, who is known for her dynamic sense of style, she sported an all-black, full-length halter neck, backless gown. Looking freshly different from the style of other aespa members, Ningning’s look comprised of minimal base makeup with winged eyeliner, red lipstick, and hair tied in a ponytail with a few strands framing her face.

She paired her look with black heels and sported golden hoops as an accessory.

Swooning over the band's contrasting yet stylish look, MY (the band's fandom name) members couldn't stop raving about how beautiful members of their favorite South Korean girl band looked.

They used phrases like "mothers are looking chic and stunning" to profess their love for aespa's 2023 SBS Gayo Daejon Award appearance:

The 2023 SBS Gayo Daejon Award show celebrates the spirit of music as it is a year-end annual music festival. This year’s lineup features multiple stylish K-pop celebrities like IVE, ATEEZ, ENHYPHEN, and many more.

The event is every K-pop fan's dream come true as they get to watch multiple popular artists perform and win awards.