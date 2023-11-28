TXT's look for the 2023 MAMA Awards wins the internet: "They always serve"

South Korean boy band TXT not only won the Home Worldwide Fans' Choice Trophy at the 2023 MAMA Awards but also won the hearts of their fans with their look for the event. The K-pop group's fans, aka MOAs, believe each of the TXT members looked dapper and handsome in their outfits, creating a harmonious presence on the red carpet with their choice of clothing colours and styles.

The idols' looks for the 2023 MAMA Awards represented their personal style, whether it be singer Soobin sporting a grey pantsuit or TXT's Taehyun donning the combination of an all-black shirt and trousers, with a shimmering take on the tie.

Fans of the South Korean boy band, who lovingly call themselves MOA, took the internet by storm as they couldn't stop praising the styling and visuals of their favorite South Korean boy band at the 2023 MAMA Awards.

In fact, some fans used phrases like "red carpet picture of the day," to describe the group, appreciating TXT's styling for the event. One fan even noted how the idols "always serve."

The 2023 MAMA Awards are an ongoing awards ceremony being held on November 28 and 29, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. The awards are organized by CJ ENM and broadcast through MNET, its music channel.

"Adorable and Amazing": MOAs swoon over TXT's dapper and distinct styling at the 2023 MAMA Awards

The South Korean boy band has gained immense love and popularity worldwide, in addition to which, they have now also bagged two nominations at the 2023 MAMA Awards. TXT's nominations are for the Song of the Year category, for the tracks Goodbye Now and Sugar Rush Ride.

Making a memorable entry with his group at the awards ceremony, the leader of the South Korean boy band, Soobin, sported a grey pant-suit with a white shirt inside. Yeonjun on the other hand, made his appearance in a stripped shirt with a light grey men's overall, keeping one side of the overall unbuttoned, with its flap adding to the style. Soobin and Yeonjun completed their looks with brown shoes.

Meanwhile, Taehyun looked stunning in an all-black shirt and trousers combination featuring a shimmering collar that extended downwards on both sides. His group member Huening Kai sported a light pink striped shirt with a half-sleeve formal jacket of the same color and pattern. Huening Kai's blonde hair complemented the subtle color spectrum he chose, and he completed his look with black trousers and black shoes.

As for the center, vocalist, and rapper of the band, Beomgyu was seen rocking formal black chino shorts with a black blazer and white shirt underneath. He also sported a creative take on the bow tie, which hung loosely tied around his neck.

All TXT band members went for a dewy base with subtle pink lips, flaunting their evergreen hairstyles with hair strands framing their faces. Thus, MOAs flooded social media platforms with creative compliments for their favorite South Korean boy band members, using words like "handsome set of 5" to describe the idols.

Fans of the band are not only excited to see them win but are keen to catch more glimpses of their unique styling for the awards as well.