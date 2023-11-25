Fans swoon over TXT Soobin and Yeonjun’s looks at W Event: “Wow. They look gorgeous.”

TXT Soobin and Yeonjun have recently garnered traction as they attended W Korea's red carpet event, Love your W, together. For the same, Yeonjun sported a light blue turtle neck sweater, exuding comfy yet stylish energy at the same time. The TXT singer paired the outfit with a locket, black pants, and what looked like a half-skirt, opting for a casual hairstyle with a few strands of hair framing his face.

On the other hand, Soobin sported a beige pantsuit with a white shirt inside. He also opted for naturally styled hair with face-framing strands. Both paired their look with black shoes.

TXT Soobin and Yeonjun's attendance at W Korea’s Love Your W event led to fans appreciating their looks all over social media platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter):

TXT Soobin and Yeonjun look dapper as they attend the Love your W event, leave fans gushing

TXT Soobin and Yeonjun's appearance together at the W Korea Love Your W event excited the South Korean boy band's fans- MOA (TXT's fandom name) as the two looked dashing in their contrasting styles.

It was refreshing to see two band members go for separate colour palettes and outfit styles altogether, which is one of the reasons why their looks at the W Korea event are being appreciated by fans.

K-pop idols from BLACKPINK Jennie to Straykids' Felix and Hyujin took part in W Korea’s 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, “Love Your W” for 2023.

W Korea launched the Love Your W campaign in 2006 to address the lack of public knowledge surrounding breast cancer. It has been 17 years since the campaign launch and it has been instrumental in raising public awareness about the condition.

For 2023, all the famous K-pop and Korean celebrities involved in the Love Your W campaign used videos as the medium to express their sentiments of warmth surrounding the campaign. Fans appreciated and applauded their gestures and encouraged the celebrities to continue campaigning.