Park Bo-gum's latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Why are you so handsome"

South Korean actor Park Bo-gum recently received heaps of love from fans for his cover shoot for the VMAN 51 Fall Winter 2023 Issue. The image featured him in an embroidered classic coat with a white ribbed silk jersey tank top from CELINE HOMME's Hedi Slimane collection.

The simple yet stylish images went viral as soon as they were posted online on August 23 and garnered positive reactions from Bo-gum's fans worldwide.

As the actor is often seen sporting simple outfits in his everyday life, the images the magazine shared took fans by surprise. They were excited to see the star in a new light and took to the comments section of VMAN's post featuring Bo-gum and hailed him for his look

Bo-gum rose to fame after he played Choi Taek in the Korean television series Reply 1988. He amassed a massive fanbase with his work in the entertainment industry and fans were over the moon when they saw their favorite actor on the cover of VMAN 51 Fall Winter Issue.

They took to the comments section of VMAN's post and hailed the actor's "wonderful picture." They also congratulated him for being on the cover of the magazine and sent him heaps of love.

In the same magazine feature, Park Bo-gum was also seen wearing a black double-face Manhattan cashmere coat with a stripped turtleneck heritage cashmere marin sweater. The Record of Youth actor also sported black acetate Alan 2 sunglasses with crystals from CELINE HOMME's Hedi Slimane collection.

Apart from being on the cover, the artist also sat down for a conversation with the publication. Shedding light on his career, Bo-gum told VMAN:

"One of the most appealing aspects in my line of work is that acting helps us realize and acknowledge the perspective of others that we normally wouldn’t have the opportunity to understand before."

He ended the interview with a message for those who wish to follow in his footsteps as he said:

"To everyone out there whether you are just getting started in your career, returning to work, or challenging yourself with a new beginning: Keep in mind that mistakes are bound to happen if you are new to something and that’s okay. If you continue to push through and work hard, you will one day become a much more experienced person. I’m also taking on new challenges every day and will be rooting for you!"

The magazine featuring Park Bo-gum released on August 24, 2023.