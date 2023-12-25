Fans appreciate NewJeans look for the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon awards: “the queens has arrived, they look stunning”

Famous for their girl-next-door image, South Korean girl band NewJeans’ appearance at the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon Award show has created a stir amongst the band’s fans.

Known for their R&B songs with a 1990s and 2000s pop vibe and for their impeccable visuals, the girl band sported a combination of black and white outfits that showcased their personal styles as well as their harmony as a group.

Bunnies (NewJeans fandom name) expressed their excitement over the Super Shy girl group’s award function appearance and shared it via social media platforms like “X” using expressions like “stunning” and “queens.”

Expand Tweet

The 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon Awards are an annual award show celebrating the second, third, fourth, and fifth generations of K-pop. Held at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea, the award ceremony features a dreamy lineup of K-pop celebrities.

"They ate the look": Fans in awe of NewJeans' appearance at 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon Awards

While all NewJeans members have a distinct and celebrated sense of style, from Haerin’s multifaceted style sense to Minji’s graceful fashion sense, that has made her the Chanel amsbassador.

Decoding NewJean’s look for the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon Awards, Haerin was seen sporting a lacy white onepiece with a white bow as the centerpiece belt. Sporting dewy makeup with her long locks open and upfront on her shoulders at both sides, the NewJeans singer wore a black bow hairband and went for flushed pink cheeks. She paired her look with subtle pink lips, a winged eyeliner, and white liner along the waterline. This beautifully accentuated her drop-shaped eyes.

Expand Tweet

The Hype Boy girl group’s Hanni was seen wearing a white one-piece with a small black bow. Hanni sported a unique hairstyle as she tied her hair in double ponytails with a bow-like structure created at the top of each side with her hair. The hairstyle looked beautiful, with a few strands framing her face and her long, black hair gracing ahead on her shoulders. For the makeup, Hanni went for a subtle and dewy base, a baby pink shade for the lips, and shimmer on the eyelids with a winged eyeliner.

Expand Tweet

Minji looked like a vision in black with an embroidered one-piece with a white lacy border at the bottom. She went for a double half-bun hairstyle and let the rest of her hair flow. Her face framing side bangs elevated her look. Minji opted for a dewy makeup base with a flush of pink on her cheeks, winged eyeliner, and a glossy pink lip. She paired the look with pearl earrings.

Expand Tweet

NewJeans singer Danielle sported a navy black one-piece with a flared bottom. She was seen wearing a unique hairdo with braids in the front section and the rest of the hair left open. Taking a different approach to the hairdo from other members, she kept only one side of her locks over her shoulder. For the makeup, Danielle went for a subtle base with a pink lip shade. She compensated for the lack of shimmer in her makeup by sporting a shiny neckpiece and earrings.

Expand Tweet

Hyein sported an all-white embroidered ensemble with a black bow on the collar. With minimal styling on her lustrous locks, she opted for dewy makeup, highlighter on the prominent areas of the face, and winged eyeliner paired with pink lips.

Expand Tweet

Fans of the South Korean girl band professed their affection for the members' immaculate styling through social media platforms, using phrases like "they all look stunning."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kicked off in style, the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon Awards have excited K-pop fans around the world, featuring one of the best lineups. K-pop celebrities like NMIXX, IVE, TXT, and many more have graced the award show with their presence and are a part of the performance lineup as well.