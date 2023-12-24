“We need Lily for President”: Fans react to NMIXX's Lily's thoughts on ‘If you're not rich, don't even think about having many children’ on her show

On December 23, 2023, NMIXX's Lily updated fans with another entertaining episode of the Lost The Plot session. She talked about the classic film Home Alone, and clips from the live session went viral on social media, where fans loved her insights about it.

Lost The Plot is NMIXX's Lily's book and movie club show, where she discusses the plots of various movies and books of her choice, using both Korean and English. Initially, she speaks in Korean, followed by its translation in English. She consistently talks about her favorite books and films on her show.

In her recent live session, NMIXX's Lily shared thoughts on a comment made by viewers on her YouTube show. The comment was,

"If you're not rich, don't even think about having many children."

Her insights about the comment soon went viral on social media, impressing fans, and one user tweeted:

"She's always so real": Fans are impressed by NMIXX's Lily’s thoughts about kid's upbringing

while talking about the classic American film Home Alone, NMIXX's Lily shared her impressive insights when a viewer commented as follows:

In response to the comment, she replied:

"No, I think it's that simple, to be honest, that these guys seem quite rich. I don't think it's the money that's the problem. Yes, it's definitely important to have proper amount of resources before having children. But I don't think so you have to be rich before you have children."

She further stated:

"Like, there is a planning of middle class children who grew up loved and perfect. I don't think it's about richness. Like show, it's definietly better to have more resources but that does not make someone a better parent, that's for sure."

She further commented about the following comment: "Do not have kids if you can't take care of them, period."

"Yes, I agree. I mean, I'm pretty sure the reason why it is so all over the place is because they just like, there are too many children for you to go to parents together compared to adults, and its just unrealistic."

As the clip from her show went viral, fans showered a plethora of praise on her, and one user stated that raising children requires love, and money is important as well. However, they felt that the idol wanted to convey that love and companionship come first. They further stated that whenever she goes live for her show, she always talks about meaningful and insightful comments that make them better people as well.

NMIXX's Lily’s book and movie club show, Lost The Plot, always receives positive feedback from fans who feel the idol is not just about visuals; she analyzes everything she reads and watches. This quality makes her unique in the K-pop industry.