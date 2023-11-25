Lim Yoona’s look for the Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023 stuns fan: “FACE OF THE NIGHT”

Big Mouth actress Lim Yoona attended the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards, an event lauding recent films that excelled in production quality as well as acting skill. Yoona’s look for the Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023 took over the internet with her appearance on stage alongside Park Hae as a presenter.

The 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023 ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido and the awards were attended by celebrities like Lee Byung-hun to Zo In-sung.

Fans of the King The Land actress were quick to appreciate her look for the award ceremony and they made sure to express their love for Lim Yoona through tweets and comments on social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram:

Yoona sported an off-shoulder, baby-pink gown with a corset-like design and ruffle sleeves. The actress went for a natural-looking makeup look with a dewy base and pink lips. Yoona kept her hair parted to the right and tucked it behind her ears on both sides. She paired her look with dangling earrings and a baby pink manicure.

Netizens swoon over Lim Yoona's au-naturale, baby pink look at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023

The Big Mouth actress began her career as a member of the K-pop girl group, Girls Generation in 2007 which became one of the most popular girl groups worldwide with Yoona being the 'center' of the group.

In 2018, Girls Generation’s second sub-unit Oh!GG debuted with Yoona, Sunny, Yuri, Taeyeon, and Hyoyeon. From being a member of a popular girl band to creating a global fan base solely with her acting talent, Lim Yoona has definitely come a long way and she has always been fashionable while doing so.

Lim Yoona's fans took to social media to appreciate her subtle yet stylish look for the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards. They used words like "proud" and "face of the night" to describe what they truly felt about Yoona's look:

Even with her appearance as a presenter at the award function, the Hush actress became a trending topic for the internet within no time.

Yoona's appearance as a presenter was toward the end of the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023, however, fans claim it was worth the wait. The Love Rain actress has always won over fans with her work and her sense of style, with the award ceremony being no exception.