Cha Eun-woo’s look for the latest ‘Love your W’ campaign wins the internet: “Beautiful face with beautiful heart”

For this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, W Korea magazine put forward their ‘Love Your W’ campaign starring multiple celebrities with Cha Eun-woo being one of the known faces.

This year marks the 7th anniversary of the ‘Love Your W’ campaign, which is usually followed by an event. Last year, the event was held at The Raum, Seoul on October 20, 2022. It was attended by SNSD’s Jessica, Yoon Eun Hye, Kim Joo Hyuk, Oh Ji Ho, Lee Yo Won, and many other prominent faces of the Korean entertainment industry.

The True Beauty actor has a wide fanbase, and his fans showcased their excitement toward Cha Eun-woo’s ‘Love Your W’ campaign across multiple social media platforms. One of the fans commented:

A fan commented, "Beautiful face with a beautiful heart" on Cha Eun-woo's latest W Korea campaign (Image via Instagram/ @wkorea)

W Korea has continued the Love Your W campaign and event since 2006 with the slogan “Love Your Breasts”. The aim is to spread breast cancer awareness and propagate the importance of frequent check-ups for females.

Cha Eun-woo's fans appreciate his dapper look for the 'Love Your W' breast cancer awareness campaign

Cha Eun-woo is no stranger to the spotlight as he became a household name in Asia post his stint in the hit K-drama series My ID is Gangnam Beauty. Lee Dong-min, better addressed as Cha Eun-woo made his acting debut in 2014 with the film My Brilliant Life and also made his K-pop debut in 2016 in the popular boy band Astro.

The 26-year-old is the regional ambassador for Sketchers and the global ambassador for Dior Beauty. It is owing to his immaculate talent, charismatic personality, and visuals that he has become the heartthrob of an international fan base.

In W Korea's 'Love Your W' campaign video, Cha Eun-woo is seen looking dapper in a black pantsuit with a white shirt. The actor's hair is styled in its usual manner with equally divided voluminous strands framing his face, making it look like a wet-hair look. His skin appears glossy and glowing as he drinks water from a mug in the video.

Fans of the Island actor were quick to storm the comment section of W Korea's Instagram post with comments appreciating the actor for joining the campaign and for his look:

Fans react to Lee Dong-min's W Korea campaign with Mun Kayoung as a participant (Image via Instagram/ @wkorea)

Fans are ecstatic to see Cha Eun-woo support the 'Love Your W' campaign (Image via Instagram/ @wkorea)

Fans appreciate the ASTRO member's W Korea campaign (Image via Instagram/ @wkorea)

Fans root for the Island actor in W Korea's comment section for the 'Love Your W' campaign (Image via Instagram/ @wkorea)

Fans of Cha Eun-woo have been very appreciative of his decision to be a part of such an important campaign consecutively for the second year. They even took to X to showcase their appreciation for the actor:

It is with his charming visuals and creative campaigns that the actor earns praise and positive reactions from his fans every time. Over the years, his features have gotten him the title of K-pop's "face genius"- a term used to define someone with a striking appearance.

W Korea's 'Love Your W' campaign also stars other celebrities including Lee Know of Stray Kids, singer and rapper Woodz (Cho Seung-youn), Hwasa, SEVENTEEN’s Dokyeom, and many others.