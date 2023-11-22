How to ace the Soft Glam Makeup Look? Products and Technique explored 

A-list celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Shay Mitchell, and Kylie Jenner have often sported the soft glam makeup look, making it one of the hottest makeup buzzwords of the moment.

Soft glam makeup is a makeup look where the face looks soft and glowy, and natural at the same time. It doesn’t feature any harsh contour lines, dark eye makeup shades, or bold lip colors. Instead of any particular feature standing out, the soft glam makeup look consists of all the makeup elements merging to create the ultimate muted soft glam.

The soft glam strikes the perfect balance between soft, natural, and full glam making for the ideal makeup look to try when one wants to land somewhere between everyday and dramatic glam. With the right products and a light hand application technique, this subtle and sophisticated makeup look can be achieved at home.

From skin prep to setting the final outcome: Steps and products to ace the Soft Glam makeup look explored

Start with Skin Prep:

It is essential to prep the skin for the soft glam makeup look as it helps the final look appear as radiant as possible. Start with a clean and moisturized face, for which one can use the Irene Forte Skincare Rigenerante Pistachio Mask ($55), followed by Augustinus Bader's The Light Cream ($180), to make the skin look as hydrated as possible.

Once the basic skincare is fully absorbed, go for the primer and don’t rush the process or it will result in piling.

Build and Blend:

Go in with the foundation after the primer. One can also use a concealer to color-correct under eyes or dark spots. If one wants a skin-like finish with more coverage, opt for the Clé de Peau Beauté' Radiant Fluid Natural Foundation in the shade B10 ($130) and buff it into the skin with a foundation brush.

The ideal under-eye concealer for this makeup look is the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Face and Under-Eye Concealer in shade 5 ($39).

Sculpt and Highlight:

Once the concealer and foundation are applied, it is time to add dimension using products for contour and highlight. Since the soft glam makeup look is subtle, ensure that the highlight and bronzer are applied lightly and blended out to sculpt the skin without making it look gaudy.

The ideal products for the same is Saie Beauty's Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer ($32)- ideal for the forehead, cheekbones, and jawline and the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Glow Blush in the shade Euphoric ($38) for the apple of the cheeks. Additionally, a highlighter can be applied to the upper cheekbones, under the brow bone, and the inner corner of the eyes.

Defining the Eyes:

For soft glam eyes, apply a neutral base over the lid and go in with a darker shade along the crease and lash line. One can also opt for eyeliner to add more definition but ensure the liner doesn’t look smoked out or smudged. The Tom Ford Beauty Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow Palette in Sous Le Sable ($90) is perfect for the light and dark eyeshadow contour.

As for the liner and mascara, the products one can use are Surratt Beauty's Auto Graphique Liquid Eyeliner in Chat Noir ($44) and Essence Cosmetics' Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara ($5).

Shaping the Lips:

For the lips, start with a neutral pink or brown shade of lip liner and use a creamy lipstick. Product recommendations for the same are MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil in the shade Soar ($24), and the Powder Kiss Lipstick in the shade Brickthrough ($26).

One can also top it off with a lip gloss like Saie Beauty's Glossy Bounce High-Shine Hydrating Lip Gloss Oil in the shade Kiss ($22).

Once the soft glam makeup look has been completed, apply a generous amount of setting spray to seal the product into the skin and help prevent smearing, smudging, or creasing. Just like that, the soft glam makeup look is ready to flaunt.