Where to get NYX Duck Plump Lip Gloss? Price, formulation, and other details explored

Right after Maybelline dropped its plumping gloss, NYX Cosmetics launched the NYX Duck Plump Lip Gloss for beauty enthusiasts to experience an extreme plumping effect.

The product is NYX’s first-ever plumping gloss and promises a high-pigment color payoff. The hype around this newly launched product arises from its cheeky name, synonymous with over-filled lips.

NYX Duck Plump Lip Gloss features a vegan-friendly formula and has been launched right ahead of the brand’s NYX Spring 2024 Collection.

The Duck Plump lip gloss gets its plumping properties from spicy ginger oil and features a complete shade range with one transparent shade, and overall seventeen highly pigmented shades that create an effect that draws attention to the lips.

The NYX Duck Plump Lip Gloss retails for $13 and is available on the NYX Cosmetics portal.

NYX Duck Plump Lip Gloss is a needle-free, overtime lip plumping formulation

The resurgence of lip-plumping formulations in the beauty arena has created a growing desire among beauty enthusiasts to avail of fuller, pouty lips without having to spend on invasive procedures.

NYX Cosmetics, named after the Greek goddess of the night, is known for its professional makeup range certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty-free brand. It is a drugstore makeup brand that has been a staple for beauty lovers on a budget, which is evident with beauty bloggers and professional makeup artists raving about the brand’s innovative formulations on social media platforms.

Additionally, NYX Cosmetics continues to offer an affordable price range despite its cosmetic expansion.

NYX Duck Plump Lip Gloss is an addition to the brand’s wide range of makeup products that offers a high-pigmented color, catering to beauty lovers seeking bold and vibrant lip shades.

Moreover, it also fits the bill for people who seek vegan and cruelty-free beauty products, thereby becoming a lip-plumping formulation for one and all.

The product description of the NYX Duck Plump Lip Gloss states:

“CAUTION! CAUTION! May cause duck lips! Get instant and overtime plumping for the ultimate injectionless pout with Duck Plump Extreme Sensation Plumping Gloss! Feel the extreme plumping sensation powered by spicy ginger.”

The NYX Duck Plump Lip Gloss can be reapplied if needed. Doing so could cause a temporary tingling sensation, which is normal. The NYX Cosmetics website also states that the duck plump lip gloss must be discontinued if one experiences excessive discomfort. Additionally, the product must not be used on damaged, chapped, or sensitive lips.

The seventeen shades of the duck plump lip gloss include shades like 05 Brown of Applause- a mid-tone warm brown shade, 09 Strike a Rose- a dusty rose shade, and 12 Bubblegum Bae- a bubblegum pink shade, amongst other varied clear to dark shades.

NYX Cosmetics suggests that the Duck Plump Lip Gloss be paired with the brand’s Line Loud lip liner for best results. The NYX Line Loud Vegan Loudwear Lip Liner ($8) is a soft, matte lip liner available in 34 vibrant colors.

It is infused with Vitamin E and jojoba oil for softer, smoother-looking lips. The lip liner is waterproof, creamy, and smoothly glides on the lips.

The Duck Plump Lip Gloss retails for $13 on the NYX Cosmetics portal and retail platforms like Ulta as well.