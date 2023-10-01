How to use eyebrow gel? 5 steps to follow

There is no doubt that eyebrow gel is a powerhouse for taming, shaping, and holding the brows in place. The one lesson everyone learned from TikTok’s viral ‘90s eyebrow filter is that the shape of one’s brows greatly impacts one's overall appearance.

However, it is important to choose the right formula as per one’s needs and how one wants their eyebrows to take shape. Every beauty influencer’s current get-ready-with-me videos feature eyebrow gel as a part of the regular makeup regime, which indicates that beauty enthusiasts have made this product a staple in their beauty arsenal.

While the eyebrow palette continues to get the job done for some, most beauty lovers choose the brow gel for fuller, thicker-looking brows.

5 easy steps to follow for perfect eyebrow gel application

Eyebrow gels can make thin, less-pigmented eyebrows look better in shape naturally. All brow gels come with an applicator, making the process easier, and one can achieve the brows of their dreams with just a few strokes.

The products can be divided into two categories - tinted brow gels and clear brow gels. While the latter is ideal for adding sheen and holding the eyebrows in place, tinted brow gels make fine, grey, light eyebrows appear thicker, darker, and fuller.

As for how to apply the product properly, here are the five steps to ace eyebrow gel application:

1) Prep the brow area: For even and smooth brow gel application, it is important to create a clean canvas. Use a cotton swab dipped in micellar water or a makeup wipe to cleanse the brows and remove any oil, dirt, or cosmetics. Pat the area with a clean washcloth to ensure that the brows are dry and ready for application.\

2) Brush the brow hairs from the root to tip: Multiple brow gels are ideal for those looking to thicken or tame their brows. As such, the NYX Cosmetics Eyebrow Glue Laminating Setting Gel ($10) is ideal for people seeking an option with intense hold. One can either use a tinted formula by choosing a shade that is lighter or close to one's natural brows or opt for a clear brow gel.

3) Time for application: Once the formula is chosen, remove the spoolie brush from the packaging and brush the product in the opposite direction of hair growth. Starting at the front of the eyebrows, brush the brows back in the direction of hair growth. This technique coats both ends of the brows with the product, offering a longer hold.

4) Create the desired shape: Before the eyebrow gel dries and sets in, brush the brows in their final shape. One can achieve a laminated, lifted look by brushing the hair upward or choose a natural look by combing the brows in the direction of hair growth. Make sure to let the brow gel settle before going in with the shape.

5) Fill all sparse areas: Once the brow gel is applied and the brows are shaped, the sparse areas start to show. Cover the sparse areas with a brow pencil such as the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer ($26) or the e.l.f Brow Pencil ($3). Both are versatile and flexible eyebrow pencils that allow one to draw brows in sparse areas.

The tip to long-lasting brow gel application is to mist the face with setting spray. Brow gels are versatile and help create multiple shapes of the brows, completing and complementing any makeup look.