The ever-progressive beauty industry has reached a point where multiple brands are pledging to do the right thing by transitioning into cruelty-free skincare brands that don’t test beauty products on animals. Earlier, finding affordable and high-quality cruelty-free skincare products was more difficult than finding the perfect shade of foundation in one go. However, with changing times, there exists an array of cruelty-free skincare brands that also offer the benefit of clean and vegan formulations.

The practice of animal testing has been outright banned in many countries such as Europe. Under a 2013 law, the European Union banned animal testing and made it illegal for products tested on animals to be sold in EU countries. The law applies to brands outside Europe as well and they must pass the same to enter the European skincare market.

The essence of cruelty-free skincare brands goes beyond marketing tactics as it showcases that the brand cares about animals and has taken a conscious step to protect them from unnecessary harm during the product development process. With more skincare brands accepting the cruelty-free path, beauty enthusiasts have multiple options to choose from.

This listicle encompasses the six best cruelty-free skincare brands to add to their must-try cruelty-free skincare list.

Tatcha, Paula's Choice, Supergoop! and more: 6 best cruelty-free skincare brands

To ascertain whether skincare brands are cruelty-free or not, they must be Leaping Bunny certified. Leaping Bunny certification is an assurance that the company has made a genuine commitment to ending animal testing. This approval is the result of brands having to meet rigorous criteria that apply globally and extend to laws governing animal testing and ongoing independent audits.

1) Tatcha:

Known for its best-selling Water Cream ($72), Tatcha has confirmed its cruelty-free status with CFK (Cruelty-Free Kitty). The skincare brand doesn’t test its finished products or ingredients on animals and neither do the brand’s suppliers or third parties. Since Tatcha’s parent company is Unilever, it was important for the skincare brand to clarify its stance as a cruelty-free skincare brand.

The brand has also verified that its products are not tested on animals anywhere in the world including mainland China.

2) Supergoop! :

One of the most beloved suncare brands Supergoop! Is Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free? Supergoop’s website states that the brand has never commissioned, conducted, or paid for any tests on animals concerning their ingredients, formulations, or finished products and that they never plan to conduct animal testing in the future.

For beauty enthusiasts looking for a cruelty-free, SPF-infused primer, the brand’s Glowscreen SPF 40 ($22-$38) is the ideal choice. It is infused with Vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide which gives the skin an instant glow with UV ray protection.

3) Drunk Elephant:

Drunk Elephant’s cruelty-free status met with the same fate as Tatcha’s as the skincare brand’s parent company Shiseido is not cruelty-free. However, Drunk Elephant has confirmed its cruelty-free status with CFK, meaning the brand doesn’t test its ingredients or finished products on animals. This also includes any affiliated third parties or the brand’s suppliers.

Beauty enthusiasts can opt for this cruelty-free skincare brand’s serum range including C-Firma Fresh Day Serum ($78), B-Goldi Bright Drops ($38), Protini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum ($82), and many more effective cruelty-free skincare formulations.

4) Paula’s Choice:

Known for products like RESIST Weightless Advanced Repairing Toner ($27) that targets dullness and rough bumpy textures on the skin while diminishing visible signs of aging, Paula’s Choice is a proud cruelty-free skincare brand.

Paual’s Choice is famous for its high-end, effective formulations that help the skin look radiant and feel more balanced over time. Apart from its unique formulations, the brand has won over beauty enthusiasts by confirming its cruelty-free status with Cruelty-Free Kitty. Hence, Paula’s choice not only adheres to a no-animal testing policy for its ingredients and finished products but also doesn’t sell its range of products in countries wherein the law requires animal testing.

5) Ole Henriksen:

Ole Henriksen is a popular name amongst beauty enthusiasts when scouring for skincare products that focus on aging and visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines, and wrinkles, and helps boost skin elasticity. Beauty lovers looking for effective anti-aging formulations can opt for Ole Henriksen’s products as the brand has confirmed that it is 100% cruelty-free.

The brand doesn’t test its final products or ingredients on animals and refrains from selling its product range in countries where animal testing is required by law.

6) Pixi Beauty:

The Pixi Glow Tonic ($29) appeared on most beauty influencers’ feeds as one of the most effective, highly concentrated facial toners that deeply clean the pores by sweeping away excess oil and impurities. The cruelty-free skincare brand has a wide range of skincare products ranging from moisturizers to eye creams.

Additionally, Pixi Beauty is not only cruelty-free but vegan as well encompassing the benefits of no animal testing and no animal or animal-derived ingredients used in its range of products.

The above-mentioned cruelty-free skincare brands are a must-try for beauty enthusiasts seeking effective yet cruelty-free formulations without having to empty their pockets.