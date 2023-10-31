What is Mandelic Acid? 5 best serums explored 

Mandelic acid serums are an effective formulation in the world of skincare actives, an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that works by dissolving the bonds between dead skin cells to reveal healthier, fresh-looking skin.

The difference between other AHAs and mandelic acid is its molecular structure. This AHA has a larger molecule size that leads to slower penetration and gentle exfoliation, which makes mandelic acid the ideal choice for skincare lovers with sensitive skin who cannot tolerate stronger exfoliants.

The acid has sebum-regulating and antibacterial properties that help control whiteheads, blackheads, and cystic acne. Moreover, its exfoliating properties help unclog pores, revealing an even skin tone and texture.

This AHA also has melanin-regulating properties, hence, it comes in handy to reduce hyperpigmentation and fading dark spots and melasma. One might get confused as a beginner with multiple brands and AHA formulations in the skincare arena. This listicle encompasses the 5 best mandelic acid serums for skincare enthusiasts to try.

The Ordinary, Wishtrend, and other mandelic acid serums explored

1) The Ordinary Mandelic Acid 10% + HA:

This is a budget-friendly mandelic acid serum that beginners can try. It is potent, minimal, and effective, as the concentration is suitable for people with oily, acne-prone skin. This mandelic acid product is also ideal for individuals who wish to try a strong percentage of the AHA but in a less irritating formulation.

Moreover, the oil-free formulation makes it perfect for congested skin with blackheads and clogged pores. Infused with hyaluronic acid, this water-based serum minimizes dryness on the skin. This is one of the best serums as it is gentler compared to other serums in this category.

The serum retails for $7.50 on the brand's official website.

2) WISHTREND Mandelic Acid 5% Skin Prep Water:

WISHTREND’S Mandelic Acid Serum is a gentle, low-irritant exfoliator infused with 5% mandelic acid, centella asiatica extract, panthenol, and beta-glucan. It offers intense moisture to the skin after peeling and helps with sebum regulation as well. This serum is ideal for people struggling with acne-prone skin, dullness, pores, and inflammation. Since it is infused with other soothing ingredients, this serum stands out in terms of its formulation.

The WISHTREND serum retails for $17.60 on the brand's official website.

3) Exuviance Radiance Serum:

The Exuviance Serum offers an AHA and PHA combo, which is a little heavier on the PHA end. Apart from mandelic acid, this serum consists of lactobionic acid and gluconolactone. This serum exfoliates and plumps the skin owing to humectant properties. It also reduces the look of fine lines, and the Vitamin C, E, and A infused in the serum brightens the skin and combats sun damage. Exuviance Radiance Serum is best for individuals with mature and sensitive skin.

This Exuviance product is one of the best serums in this category as it works at the skin's surface.

This radiance serum retails for $78 on Exuviance Professional's website.

4) Vivant 8% Mandelic Acid 3-In-1 Serum:

Vivant’s 3-in-1 serum is a multi-tasking mandelic acid serum that combines lactic acid and mandelic acid for gentle exfoliation. Moreover, lactic acid being a humectant, helps increase the skin’s moisture levels. This serum is also infused with sodium PCA that plumps the skin, and niacinamide nourishes the skin without irritation resulting in an improved skin tone and texture.

The Vivant 3-in-1 serum features an effective formulation in this category, which makes it a must-try for optimal results.

This 3-in-1 serum is priced at $70 on Vivant Skin Care's website.

5) Glytone Mandelic Gentle Resurfacing Serum:

This non-comedogenic, fragrance-free serum by Glytone offers a brightening mandelic acid formulation of a concentration of 10% along with phytic acid. Phytic acid is a gentle acid with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that brightens the skin without flushing, irritation, or peeling. This mandalic acid serum is ideal for individuals with redness-prone, sensitive skin.

This serum makes it to the list owing to its gentle, daily peeling solution properties.

This phytic acid-infused serum retails for $74 on Glytone's official website.

Mandelic acid serums are a boon for acne-prone, sensitive skin. Ideal for all skin types, these serums must be used two to three times a week as over-exfoliation can lead to skin damage.