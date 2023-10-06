How to treat dehydrated skin: 5 best products explored 

Dry and dehydrated skin is one of the reasons skin looks dull no matter what one applies to conceal the same. By pinching the cheeks, one can tell if their skin is dehydrated. The skin is dry if it wrinkles instead of holding its shape. Such skin also feels tighter and entails exaggerated wrinkles that appear deeper than usual.

Many confuse dry and dehydrated skin and make the mistake of using the wrong products. Lack of oil and symptoms such as itchiness, flakiness, and peeling characterize dry skin. It is prominently visible near the corners of the nose and mouth.

Curating a skincare regime with hydrating and barrier-protecting products is the best way to treat skin that lacks hydration. In addition, one must also improve their dietary and sleeping habits.

This listicle is a recommendation of the 5 best products to treat dehydrated skin.

Say goodbye to dehydrated skin with these 5 products

1) Murad Intense Recovery Cream ($86)

The Murad Intense Recovery Cream is a clinically proven, comforting formula for the face and eyes. It reduces the appearance of stress-induced aging and redness. Infused with Shea Butter, Macadamia Oil, Microalgae Extract, and Mirabilis Jalapa Plant Extract, this cream comforts and soothes dehydrated skin.

2) Paula’s Choice 25% AHA + 2% BHA Exfoliant Peel ($44)

This chemical exfoliator is ideal for all skin types, including sensitive skin. It is formulated with alpha-hydroxy acids like glycolic acid that exfoliate the upper layer of the skin, simultaneously hydrating and moisturizing it.

The rinse-off exfoliant peel with 25% AHA and 25% BHA resurfaces skin to unclog pores, remove bumpy texture, and brighten skin tone.

3) Glow Recipe Avacado Ceramide Recovery Serum ($45)

Infused with Avacado Butter, Ceramide 5 (five skin ceramides), and Allantoin, the Glow Recipe Recovery Serum supports the skin barrier and targets dehydration. It has a lightweight, milky texture, healing the skin by layering actives to restore its natural and healthy state.

Antioxidant-rich avocado moisturizes dehydrated skin, while ceramides build barrier health, and allantoin offers multifunctional and effective skin protection.

4) Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier ($59.95)

Investing in a humidifier is one of the best ways to increase air humidity so that the air in one’s home doesn’t suck the moisture out of one’s skin. Using a humidifier regenerates dehydrated skin efficiently when paired with the right products. Since this humidifier is wireless and rechargeable, it can be carried for days when one is traveling as well.

As per one of the Allure editors' reviews, the Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier:

"breathes life into parched complexions"

5) Fenty Beauty Total CLEANS'R REMOVE-IT-ALL Cleanser With Barbados Cherry ($28)

Ideal for all skin types, this cleanser refines the look of pores and washes away makeup residue, dirt, and other impurities without making the skin feel tight. It is infused with Ginkgo Biloba to balance pores, Barbados Cherry to revitalize skin, and mineral-rich Quince to refresh the skin.

The cleanser is non-comedogenic, so one doesn’t need to worry about clogging pores. It is also vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and earth-conscious.

Dehydrated skin is easy to treat with the optimum combination of skincare ingredients and balanced, healthy lifestyle practices. If suffering from a lack of skin hydration, one can try their hands on the abovementioned products.