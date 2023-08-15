5 Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums of 2023

Hyaluronic acid serums are the talk of the skincare town. Hyaluronic acid is one of the most popular skincare ingredients, and its popularity is visible with multiple skincare brands incorporating the humectant in formulations. It is a powerful humectant that can hold up to a thousand times its weight in water, making it an ideal hydrating agent for all skin types.

When a hyaluronic acid formulation such as a serum is applied to the skin, it attracts and thereafter holds water. This leads to a hydrating and plumping effect. Additionally, it reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines with regular use, revealing healthier skin.

With an array of this humectant’s serums gracing the skincare market, it becomes difficult to choose the right one. This listicle is here to lessen that hassle with a compilation of the five best hyaluronic acid serums of 2023.

Best hyaluronic acid serums of 2023: A compilation of popular, hydrating formulations

1) The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5:

Known to bring active ingredient formulations at pocket-friendly rates, this hyaluronic acid serum by The Ordinary is a water-based hydrator that claims to pump and smoothen the skin. The serum is a combination of low, medium, and high-molecular-weight molecules of the humectant infused with next-generation HA crosspolymer.

Benefits:

Offers hydration to multiple layers of the skin

Targets and reduces the appearance of wrinkles and irregularity in skin texture

Uses pro-vitamin B5 to boost hydration at the outer layers of the skin, making it plump and smooth

The Ordinary Hyaluronic acid serum is priced at $8.90 on Sephora.

2) SkinCeuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier:

The SkinCeuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier is a corrective serum that offers a myriad of benefits. Talking about the formulation, the brand's website states:

"This unique formulation contains a high concentration of pure hyaluronic acid, proxylane™, and botanical extracts of licorice root and purple rice to support skin’s hyaluronic acid levels."

The brand claims their humectant-containing intensifier can be used after dermal filters on the advice of a physician.

Benefits:

Improves the visible appearance of facial firmness and smoothness

Lightweight serum-gel texture

Reduces the visibility of crow’s feet and marionette lines on the skin

Increases skin’s hyaluronic acid levels by 30%

This paraben-free and dye-free H.A. intensifier serum is priced at $110 on the SkinCeuticals website.

3) CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum:

Known for its dermatologically developed range of skincare, the CeraVe Hydrating H.A. Serum binds moisture to the skin’s surface and offers 24-hour hydration. Formulated with Vitamin B3 and a trio of essential ceramides, the serum restores the skin’s protective barrier and locks in moisture.

Benefits:

It can be layered under a moisturizer or used as it is

The combination of ceramides and hyaluronic acid soothes and hydrates the skin

Infused with MVE technology which is CeraVe’s patented delivery system that aids all-day hydration

This non-comedogenic, fragrance-free H.A. formulation retails for $15.90 on Amazon.

4) Paula’s Choice Hyaluronic Acid Booster:

This is a concentrated hyaluronic acid booster that makes the skin noticeably supple, plump, and smooth appearance by replenishing the skin’s moisture consent.

Benefits:

Has a fluid gel texture making it easy to apply and stay on the skin

Revives dull and dehydrated skin

Visible reduction in the surfacing of wrinkles and fine lines

Available on the Paula’s Choice website for $39, this booster can be used as it is or in addition to other serums or moisturizers.

5) Glossier Super Bounce:

This is Glossier’s Hyaluronic acid serum for a non-sticky canvas-like skin offering softness and smoothness. It is a refreshing serum consisting of Pro-Vitamin B5 and a 2% Hyaluronic Acid Complex.

Pro-Vitamin B5, along with three molecular weights of H.A. pull moisture into the skin and retain it there for long-lasting hydration and soft skin.

Benefits:

A quick-absorbing, refreshing serum

Soothing and hydrating the skin

Cruelty-free formulation

Glossier's Super Bounce retails for $29 on Glossier's official portal.

Incorporating hyaluronic acid into one's skincare regime is a ticket to intense hydration and plump-looking skin. These hyaluronic acid serums are the best H.A. formulations for 2023 with amazing user reviews across retail platforms.