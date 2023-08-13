Where to get Tower 28 Beauty Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer? Release date, price and more details explored

Tower 28 Beauty recently announced their latest makeup product, the Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer. The beauty brand claims the concealer will be a major launch for them, exclaiming in an Instagram post:

"We’re mixing up something good for our BIGGEST LAUNCH EVER."

Tower 28 is best known for its affordable clean beauty products that are formulated to suit individuals with sensitive skin. Not only do their makeup products not contain any essential oils or fragrances, but they also strictly follow the regulations set by the National Eczema Association.

For the campaign, the beauty brand tried out the Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer on people from all walks of life, showcasing how the concealer works on individuals with textured skin as well as how well it can hide any skin redness. The concealer has a serum-like texture that glides on effortlessly and is "safe for even the most sensitive of skin".

Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer will be available on the Tower 28 Beauty website starting August 19, 2023. It will also be available at Sephora and Credo Beauty, retailing for $22 only.

The serum concealer will be available in 20 different shades, offering medium coverage for a wide range of skin tones.

Tower 28 Beauty Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer has medium coverage that is highly buildable

Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer has a dreamy texture that glides on the skin effortlessly. The hydrating concealer has a non-comedogenic formula, making it suitable for individuals with acne-prone skin as well. The serum-like texture ensures there is no tugging or pulling during the application, thus ensuring one is gentle with their skin while they apply it.

Surprisingly, Tower 28 Beauty's serum concealer offers medium coverage, which is rare to find as most serum concealers tend to offer light coverage only. Along with that, it has a highly buildable formula, so one can go heavy on the concealing and use this product for full glam makeup looks as well.

Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer stands out from the concealers currently available in the beauty industry, as the serum-like formula instantly covers up skin imperfections like dark circles, redness and blemishes.

However, it doesn't get cakey and is crease-free, providing the skin with a natural-looking finish.

Tower 28 Beauty's serum concealer is super lightweight, making it comfortable to wear over longer periods. The complexion product blends like a dream and leaves the skin looking flawless and dewy. The best part about this product is that it is extremely hydrating, thus not clinging to your dry patches whatsoever.

Swipe All-Over Hydrating Serum Concealer is infused with the goodness of hyaluronic acid, which deeply hydrates the skin and leaves it looking supple and bouncy. The concealer makes use of Centella asiatica leaf extract to help soothe any skin irritation and redness.

Along with that, the concealer is infused with lysine, which supports collagen production and prevents further skin dryness.

As Tower 28 Beauty's serum concealer is specifically formulated for sensitive skin, it doesn't contain any possible skin irritants in its formula, thus helping smoothen out skin texture without using silicones.