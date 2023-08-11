Where to get Cocokind Chlorophyll Discoloration Serum? Price, formulation, and more details explored

Cocokind launched its Chlorophyll Discoloration Serum on August 8, 2023, which claims to help with the appearance of dark spots, uneven skin tone, and redness. The product is suitable for individuals with sensitive skin because of its super gentle formula, which doesn't irritate the skin.

The beauty brand is best known for its gentle formulations that mostly use plant-powered ingredients like matcha and turmeric. Their beauty products are highly affordable, making them accessible to everyone.

Along with that, the budget-friendly brand is also sustainable and completely transparent about the ingredients they use in every product, making them an instant fan favorite in the beauty industry.

The serum helps with the appearance of some of the most stubborn skin issues, using gentle yet effective ingredients that can help fight age spots and hyperpigmentation.

Chlorophyll Discoloration Serum is available on the Cocokind website for $20. The minimalistic bottle comes with 1 fl oz of the product. The serum is currently exclusive to the beauty brand's website and will be available at beauty retailers starting next year.

Cocokind Chlorophyll Discoloration Serum can help with the appearance of hyperpigmentation and redness

While most serums targeting hyperpigmentation and age spots can be quite harsh for individuals with sensitive skin, Chlorophyll Discoloration Serum is a gentle yet effective product that comes with the promise of visible results after using it for only a month.

Cocokind recommends this serum, especially for no-makeup days, when one needs some help with redness and skin irritation while also boosting the radiance of the skin.

The serum has a soft jelly-like texture that instantly absorbs into the skin, thus not leaving it feeling tacky and uncomfortable. Instead, it leaves the skin hydrated and dewy, giving it the glow-from-within look. The cushiony texture glides on the skin smoothly, making the skincare application fun and therapeutic.

Cocokind suggests using the serum after washing your face and applying a toner before moisturizing. The product can be used twice a day, and one can make it a part of both their morning as well as their nighttime skincare routine.

While the serum provides instant relief from redness and dryness, one will have to wait for about a month to see visible fading of their dark spots, especially the stubborn ones like sun spots and age spots.

Chlorophyll Discoloration Serum uses 1% alpha-arbutin as its hero ingredient, which is packed with antioxidant properties to help protect the skin from environmental aggressors. The skin-loving ingredient replaces the harsher ingredients that fight against skin discoloration, gently improving the appearance of hyperpigmentation and age spots.

Along with that, Cocokind's new serum also uses chlorophyll as a key ingredient, which helps with skin redness while also providing antioxidant benefits. Chlorophyll is also great for boosting the skin's radiance and is one of the beauty brand's signature plant-derived ingredients that they have used for several of their beauty products.

Chlorophyll Discoloration Serum is exclusively available on the Cocokind website as of now, retailing for $20. If you were on the lookout for a gentle serum that could help with skin discoloration, this would be the perfect product for you.