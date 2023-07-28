Where to get Naturium Vitamin Bright Illuminating Eye Cream? Price, formulation, and more explored

Naturium recently launched its Vitamin Bright Illuminating Eye Cream, which is available in two different shades to offer color correction for different skin tones.

One of the main issues with the under-eye region is dark circles, which can be brought on by either lifestyle choices or heredity. While makeup does help with the appearance of dark circles, incorporating appropriate skincare into your beauty routine can elevate the effect of makeup on them even further.

Vitamin Bright Illuminating Eye Cream helps with just that, as its highly nourishing formula deeply hydrates the under-eye area. The product is a skincare-makeup hybrid, as its subtle tint is perfect to pair with your under-eye concealer to help with the appearance of dark circles.

Beauty enthusiasts can't wait to get their hands on the dark circles-targeting eye cream as it is affordable, effective, and comes with the promise of providing instant brightness to the under-eye area.

Vitamin Bright Illuminating Eye Cream is already available on the Naturium website, retailing for $18. The product comes with 0.5 fl oz worth of eye cream, available in two different shades so everybody can enjoy its color-correcting benefits.

Naturium Vitamin Bright Illuminating Eye Cream comes with a nourishing formula

Naturium Vitamin Bright Illuminating Eye Cream has an ultra-hydrating formula that provides deep nourishment to the skin. The product is jam-packed with nutrients that target dark circles, providing an instant brightening effect to the area.

The cream can also soothe any irritation and redness, giving the eyes a fresh, wide-awake look. The moisturizing qualities of the cream help fight signs of aging, improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The best part about the Vitamin Bright Illuminating Eye Cream is that it acts as the perfect base for your under-eye concealer, making the application smooth and effortless to give you a seamless eye makeup look.

Naturium Vitamin Bright Illuminating Eye Cream is infused with a 2% vitamin K liposome complex that helps with dark circles in the long term. This product is ideal to layer beneath your makeup since the light-reflecting pearl pigments have an immediate effect on the under-eyes.

The eye cream comes with the goodness of phyto-complex as well, which is well-known in the beauty industry for its calming effect. This ingredient helps with skin irritation and redness, providing a color-corrected base for makeup application. Along with that, shea butter aids in profoundly moisturizing the skin and reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

Naturium is best known for its innovative formulas, making a mark in the sun care and body care domain with its budget-friendly products. The beauty brand has introduced some game-changing products such as retinol-based body lotion and moisturizing sunscreen with a built-in measuring cap that ensures one gets the ultimate sun protection.

Naturium recommends using the ring finger to gently apply the cream to the under-eye area, using a gentle tapping motion to help with the absorption of the product. The beauty brand recommends using the product twice a day for the best results.