Where to get Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Drops? Release date, price, formula, and more details explored

Drunk Elephant is best known for its innovative packaging and product formulations, and it recently announced the newest addition to its Drops collection. The B-Goldi Bright Drops come with several skincare benefits and a golden finish, compared to O-Bloos Rosi Drops' pinkish tint and D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops' bronze glow.

The O-Bloos and D-Bronzi Drops were an instant hit when they were first released, and customers now await the release of the newly introduced B-Goldi Drops.

The best part about Drunk Elephant's drops is that they are suitable for all skin types. They promise to give users a stunning glow without leaving the skin oily and greasy. The product features a non-shimmery finish that leaves behind a natural-looking radiance on the skin.

B-Goldi Bright Drops will be available on the beauty brand's website starting August 2, 2023. They will also be available in Sephora and Ulta Beauty, both on their website and in stores. Similar to the D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops and O-Bloos Rosi Drops, B-Goldi Bright Drops will retail for $38 on the beauty brand's website.

Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Drops give the skin a flawless golden glow

B-Goldi Bright Drops is an illuminating serum with the goodness of niacinamide. Drunk Elephant's drops are skincare-makeup hybrids, providing an instant glow along with long-term skin benefits. While D-Bronzi helps shield the skin against pollution, O-Bloos helps strengthen the skin barrier. Similarly, B-Goldi helps to even out one's skin tone.

B-Goldi Bright Drops can be used on its own or along with other products from the Drops line. One can mix the Drops with serum, facial oil, or moisturizer for a beautiful glow. B-Goldi has a sheer finish, just like D-Bronzi and O-Bloos, ensuring one is left with a natural-looking glow.

The ingredients used to make the product help with hyperpigmentation and dark spots, thus promoting blemish-free skin. They also help deeply nourish the skin, soothing it to provide one with an even skin tone.

The main ingredient of the B-Goldi Bright Drops is 5% niacinamide, which helps reduce signs of aging and promotes an even skin tone. It also strengthens the skin barrier and moisturizes the skin. Apart from this, the skin-loving ingredient also helps with uneven skin texture, all while boosting ceramide and cholesterol synthesis for added elasticity.

Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Drops is also infused with Diglucosyl Gallic acid and morus alba leaf extract, which have a soothing effect on the skin. They also act as antioxidants and help to reduce hyperpigmentation. The squalane and virgin marula oil in the formula deeply moisturize the skin, offering customers a glowing look without leaving the skin looking too oily.

The beauty brand recommends using B-Goldi in conjunction with any of their moisturizers, serums, or oils for an even application of the product. They also advise users to shake the product well before use to ensure that the light-reflecting pigments are evenly distributed.

B-Goldi Bright Drops will be available on the Drunk Elephant website starting August 2 and will retail for $38.